'I'm really content.' A candidate for Duke job, OSU DC Knowles happy to remain a Buckeye

ARLINGTON, Texas – Almost every assistant coach aspires to be a head coach, and Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles once held the top job at Cornell.

So when the Duke job opened a month ago, Knowles, a former Blue Devils assistant, was naturally intrigued.

He was reportedly a candidate but not considered the front-runner, and Duke hired Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz. Knowles hardly sounded disappointed to be staying at Ohio State.

“I'm really content with where I'm at,” Knowles said Tuesday as Ohio State prepares for Friday's Cotton Bowl game against Missouri. “I have not felt that drive that I felt when I was young, like, 'I want to be head coach, I don't care where it is. I just want to go run my own program.' I don't feel that.”

Knowles, 58, led Cornell, his alma mater, from 2004-09. He then worked his way up as an assistant coach. Ryan Day hired him away from Oklahoma State after the 2021 season.

“I'm not going to talk about the (Duke) job, so to speak, but it's a good question to ask when you reach my age,” Knowles said. “But I've worked really hard my whole career to get to a place where you're expected to win all the time or given the resources where you have a shot to play for the national championship every year.”

He said he has weighed what he has at Ohio State with the opportunity and challenges of being a head coach at a lesser program.

“I see myself as being at the best place right now,” Knowles said. “I have to always look at that and say, 'Why would I want to go anywhere else?' Ohio State is the top of the top.

“When you're a young coach, yes, you aspire to be a head coach, and I've done that. But once you get to a place where winning is expected, where it's a purpose-driven program with a great head coach with the chance to run the defense, I couldn't imagine anything better when I was a young coach.”

Day has often referred to Knowles as the head coach of the defense, and Knowles appreciates that responsibility.

“Who you work for and who you work with, in this profession and any profession, it makes a huge difference,” he said. “Coach Day, he's a football guy. He understands what you do well. He understands your issues. He understands the game. He's involved and hands-on with the offense, so you can always bounce things off of each other. He's allowed me to do what I do and grow the defense, and trusted me that I would be smart enough and introspective enough to see where our weaknesses were and fix them and not be ego-filled.”

Ohio State improved dramatically statistically in 2022, but yielding big plays against Michigan and Georgia cost the Buckeyes a chance for Big Ten and national titles.

This year, the defense allowed Michigan to score on all four of its second-half possessions – three field goals and a touchdown in the 30-24 OSU loss – but overall, it was stellar. Ohio State's defense ranks second in points allowed (11 per game) and yards allowed per play (4.12).

“Obviously, coach Knowles is starting to build a real good defense here with his scheme,” junior defensive end Jack Sawyer said. “It's really huge he's coming back. Going through a D-coordinator change is tough. No one likes to do that. You saw what happened when you go from the first year to the second year, how big of a jump we took.”

Sawyer is one of several underclassmen on defense who must decide whether to enter the NFL draft, though the expectation is that most will return.

“I still think personally we have another big jump to take next year if we all decide to come back,” Sawyer said.

