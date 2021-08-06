I'm a Picky Meat Eater, and I Tried Perdue Farms Meat Delivery Service

meat delivery Perdue Farms

Perdue Farms is a family-owned business that has been around for more than 100 years. The meat delivery service is a premier provider of chicken, and it also offers high-quality beef, pork, turkey, and lamb. With a strong dedication to animal welfare, Perdue works with small family farms and cattle ranchers across the U.S. who follow strict guidelines in order to meet the company's high standards.

How I Tested the Service

As someone who likes to cook, my pantry and fridge is usually stocked up. I have more seasonings than the average at-home chef, plenty of non-perishable grains and beans, and bins full of fresh produce from local farmers' markets. With that said, my grocery lists normally consist of meat, seafood, and snacks. Perdue's online butcher shop is the solution to skipping the grocery store while including premium meats in my diet.

My Perdue order included different cuts of beef, pork, and chicken. I'm not exactly sure what the total weight of my shipment was, but it was certainly a heavy load. Everything arrived in great shape, and I transferred the already frozen meat to my freezer right away.

The variety of meats in my package were the perfect mix to test different cooking methods and recipes. My boyfriend grilled the steaks and bratwursts, and then we slow-cooked the chicken breasts and baked the whole chicken, pulled pork, and tri-tip roast. Below, I give more details on cooking and tasting the meats.

My overall rating of Perdue Farms: 9.3/10

Pros:

Offers a variety of premium meats

Large organic meat selection

Responsibly raised animals

Mix of affordable and splurge-worthy meats

Easy-to-navigate website

Not a subscription service

Kid-friendly options for families

Healthy dog treats for pet owners

Cons:

Doesn't offer seafood options

Doesn't have add-ons like sides and desserts

Several meats and meat bundles are out of stock

Bulky packaging

How Perdue Farms Meat Delivery Service Works

If you usually do your grocery shopping in a store, buying meat online might be out of your comfort zone. Luckily, Perdue's website is so easy to navigate. Not only does it break down each meat into different categories, but it also lets you shop by preference, such as organic and grass fed. The website also provides recipes that are grouped by protein, occasion, diet, and other helpful filters. Whether you want individual cuts of meat or large bundles, Perdue is your one-stop shop for premium meat—no subscription required.

Perdue Farms Options

Perdue offers chicken, beef, pork, turkey, and lamb. The company's selection of chicken products is definitely the largest out of all the different types of meat. There are staples, like boneless chicken breasts and chicken thighs; kid-friendly must-haves, like breaded tenders and nuggets; and holiday favorites, like whole chickens and cornish hens. And if you want to buy enough to enjoy for months, the value packs are a no-brainer. You can shop bundles of organic chicken breasts as well as variety packs of wings, thighs, and drumsticks.

Want to order steaks online? I can vouch for the fact that Perdue has restaurant-quality, dare I say better-than-steakhouse, cuts of beef. You can find your favorites thanks to its large selection of ribeye, sirloin, strip, flat iron, and T-bone steaks. Plus, you can take your beef stews and Asian-inspired stir-frys to the next level with organic grass-fed beef stew meat and tender steaks trips. The beef shop has more noteworthy options besides steak, including ground beef, burgers, hot dogs, ribs, roasts, and brisket. Keep an eye out for beef bundles, as they seem to sell out quickly.

Perdue's pork shop features sausage links, boneless pork chops, applewood smoked uncured bacon, and pulled pork. For charcuterie board enthusiasts, consider adding Niman Ranch's artisan meat assortment to your next spread. If you host holiday gatherings or family dinners, the farm-to-table spiral hams and pork loin roasts will surely be crowd-pleasers.

The turkey and lamb product selection is slim, and, unfortunately, a lot of items are out of stock. Right now, there are three options available in the turkey shop, including a seasoned turkey breast and ham and turkey combo, and the lamb section only has ground lamb.

With individual packages and large bundles, Perdue's meat delivery service is suitable for almost every home. You can order as much or as little as you need. The only thing that would make it better would be if it offered sides and desserts to complete your menu.

My Order

meat delivery Perdue Farms

Similar Swaps for Out of Stock Meats:

Cooking Perdue Farms Meats

meat delivery Perdue Farms

If you need recipe inspiration, look no further than Perdue's online recipe guide. You can find meal ideas for every type of meat the brand has to offer, including gruyere and prosciutto chicken cordon bleu and Asian-style pork cabbage rolls.

Whole and Half Chickens: I used my own recipes for the other meats but turned to Perdue's guide to help me with my first attempt at roasting a whole chicken. I went with the classic roasted chicken with smashed potato bites recipe to keep things simple. The size of the chicken was intimidating in the beginning, but it turned out to be a fairly easy weeknight meal. A little bit of butter, herbs, and an hour and a half later, dinner was served. The taste was 10/10: Juicy, tender, and buttery. My boyfriend and I were happy to have leftovers for the next few days. I shredded up some of the chicken to add to salads, and he used the rest for chicken tacos. I did the same easy recipe for the half chickens but only left them in the oven for an hour at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Chicken Breasts: I went the lazy route with the chicken breasts—shoutout to slow cookers. For my first package, I just added some Italian dressing and dried oregano leaves and let it slow cook on low for about two hours. For my last two packs, I added taco seasoning, a jar of salsa, a can of corn (drained), and a can of black beans (drained). I used the Italian chicken for Greek-inspired salads, and I used the chicken, corn, and bean mixture for burrito bowls. Both dishes turned out very tasty. I could tell the chicken was better quality than my usual pick-ups at my local grocery store.

Angus Beef Steaks: I let my boyfriend handle the 16-ounce monstrous cuts of beef. For the seasoning, all he did was olive oil, salt, and pepper. Simple is best. He normally grills us eight-ounce steaks, so he was nervous he would undercook or overcook them. However, he cooked them to perfection—which, in our book, is between medium and medium rare. After our first bite, we made eye contact and gave each other an "OMG this is so good" look. Both of us agreed that they were the best steaks we've ever had. We thought we would have plenty of leftover steak, but we both made a nice dent. We used what was left for steak and eggs the next morning.

Tri-Tip Roast: I decided to make a rub consisting of salt, pepper, and garlic powder and then roast the tri-tip roast it in a pan coated with olive oil for about 15 minutes at 450 degrees Fahrenheit and an additional 10 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. The most important step was letting it rest for at least 10 minutes before slicing. First bite summary: Melt-in-your-mouth good. Paired with a fresh blend of vegetables, it was a very flavorful dinner.

Pulled Pork and Bratwursts: The wouldn't-buy-again cuts of meat. We grilled the bratwursts and heated the fully cooked pulled pork in the oven according to the directions on the package. They were quick meals, but the flavors and quality of the meat didn't wow me.

Perdue Farms Cost

With so many different meats available, prices vary. Products start at $5 and go up to about $250. However, the everyday meats, like chicken breasts, pork chops, and ground beef, cost between $10 and $20 for 1- to 2-pound packages. Check the sale page to score some good deals. Note: Shipping is free on orders over $160.

Perdue Farms Sourcing

The company partners with small family farms in the U.S., all of which treat their animals with care. Besides its own brand, Perdue Farms also offers meats from Coleman Natural, Niman Ranch, and Panorama Organic. All the animals are free of hormones, steroids, and antibiotics, and they have constant access to food and water, plenty of room to move, natural sunlight, fresh air, and other important factors to healthy living.

Perdue Farms Delivery, Packaging, and Sustainability

meat delivery Perdue Farms

Perdue's premium meats are packed at peak freshness, vacuum sealed, and frozen. They stay frozen throughout the delivery process thanks to insulated coolers and dry ice. The cooler sits inside a cardboard box, and both materials can be recycled. The foam wrapped in green polyethylene film is made of non-GMO cornstarch and dissolves in water.

Not only is Perdue's packaging extremely eco-friendly, but the company also goes above and beyond to make each shipment sustainable and special for customers. Each order comes with a reusable shopping bag to take along to farmers markets (I rep mine all of the time) and a pollinator seed packet to plant in an outdoor space near you for bees and butterflies to thrive.

The company is working towards a more environmentally friendly planet at its farms by making serious goals for reductions in greenhouse gases, water use, and solid waste by 2023. Perdue is also helping protect forests by donating to the Arbor Day Foundation when an order is shipped.

Perdue Farms Customer Service

The customer service number to call or text is 1-800-473-7383. The representatives are available Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. ET, excluding holidays.

If you have a question regarding the status of your order, head to the customer login page before calling or texting Perdue Farms customer service. Once you place your order, you'll receive an email with tracking information. Excluding COVID-related shipping delays, the company usually ships orders within five business days. Another great online tool to reference before reaching out via text or phone is the customer service page located on Perdue's website. Here you can find answers to questions about cooking instructions, shipping rates, refunds, and more. As of right now, Perdue Farms doesn't ship products to Alaska or Puerto Rico.

"We placed an order just as this pandemic was hitting, and we waited close to seven weeks for our order. But the customer [service] representatives I spoke with were nothing but professional," Jen Coppolella says. "Even though they didn't have all the answers, it was nice to know the company was working hard to fulfill orders. Thank you for working around the clock and for your hard work and dedication!"

Perdue Farms Customer Reviews

There isn't a great place to find customer reviews for Perdue Farms without looking at reviews on specific cuts of meat, which is always a good idea to do before purchasing. But for a review on the company as a whole, I checked Facebook—the hub of opinions. Based on 186 Facebook reviews, Perdue Farms has a 3.1-star rating out of 5 stars. The good news is that the company responds to most of the negative feedback with professionalism and asks customers to send them a direct message for further assistance. It's important to note that several of these complaints surfaced during the pandemic due to shipping delays.

"Oh my! We placed an order for some chicken a couple of weeks ago. It arrived well packaged and still completely frozen," Darlene says. "I tried the chicken tenders today and was blown away! They literally melted in your mouth and had the best flavor ever! Thank you for letting the public buy direct! I will be placing another order soon!"

"Order delivery took a little longer than I expected/anticipated (five weeks from the date I ordered)," Michelle says. "But I was kept informed of delays by emails from the company and totally understandable due to current situations. Order was shipped complete and thoroughly frozen when received. Will definitely order from Perdue Farms again!"

Perdue Farms: My Take

Would I buy meat online from Perdue again? Yes. The variety of meats I tried from Perdue Farms was exceptional. As I mentioned above, the steaks were the best I've ever had. If I place another order, I will stick to steaks and chicken breasts and forgo the half and whole chickens, pulled pork, brats, and roasts. Like most people, my meals change with the seasons, so I would consider turkey, ham, and roasts for the holidays and cold-weather months.

Overall, the taste, quality, and convenience beats my local grocery store's selection. However, the majority of Perdue's meat prices are higher than what I'm used to. I will definitely keep checking the website for sales (they happen often!), so I can get fine meats while staying within my budget.

Who's This Service Good For?

Perdue Farms is an excellent meat delivery service for families, couples, and individuals looking for premium meat. This online butcher shop is also a great solution for people who don't have access to nearby local meat markets. If you have plenty of freezer space, the budget-friendly meat bundles are a must.

Who Isn't It Good For?

Although it has a small selection of meatless nuggets, I wouldn't recommend Perdue Farms delivery service to plant-based eaters. This service isn't for people who prefer their meat to be delivered fresh (instead of frozen) and who don't value quality cuts of protein.

My Testing Methodology:

My overall ranking for Perdue Farms was 9.3/10 after evaluating pricing, quality, meat variety, sustainability, and more. I took each of the below factors into account to get a weighted score out of 10.