'I'm at peace with it': Scott Bless retires as Bloomington North football coach

This is one case where no amount of scouting is going to help Scott Bless predict what's coming next.

Since he was 7 years old, Bless has found himself on a football field when the season got underway, save for two years early in his professional career. For 34 of those years, he was a coach in some capacity, in college or high school, spending the last 19 patrolling the sidelines at Bloomington North as its head coach.

When the 2023 season began, the 58-year-old had decided it would be his last. After a 9-0 regular season and knowing all the talent that's coming back, it was tough to follow through. But this weekend, he made the announcement at the team's end-of-season banquet that he was indeed stepping down.

“It's just time," Bless said. "I think you know when it's time. I entered this season planning that this would be my last season and I sure had a wonderful season to go out on.

“There was not one particular thing. You just know when it's time and it felt like that right time."

When next August arrives and the lights come on for that first official practice, it will bring an unknown feeling.

“I don’t know, in all honesty, I'll have to let you know," Bless said. "I've thought about some things, that first game. I really don’t know."

Bless is staying at North as a teacher and assistant athletic director, but his coaching days are over. He leaves with the most wins and as the longest-tenured Cougar coach with a 92-111 record. He's 108-140 overall in 24 years, which includes a five-year run as head coach at South Eugene (Ore.) High school.

"It's going to be a tough replacement for what he's brought to our program over those two decades," North athletic director Andy Hodson said. "I'm really happy for him and his family. He can spend more time with them and get reaquainted with his wife and kids. Coaching football takes a lot of your focus and time.

"We hate to lose him in that capacity but I wouldn't trade anything for having him in that spot and what he brought to the football prgram and our athletic department as whole. He'll definitely be missed."

Through different principals and ADs, North saw the value of keeping Bless on board, no matter the won-loss record for a certain year might be.

"In our profession, in high school, you're going to have some lean years and some great years," Hodson said. "Shortly after we had an 0-fer season, we won conference for the first time in many years.

"It ebbs and flows and what I always knew, is that he was doing things the right way and you saw it in whether it was with academics on the football field. There's more to it than coaching football. It's the whole package of turning them into men."

Bless' resignation letter just hit Hodson's deck Monday, so as soon as that is officially filed, the search internally and externally, for his replacement can begin.

"You want to make the right decision and not rush it," Hodson said. "As to a timetable, I don't know yet."

The Bless family is steeped in football

Scott played his high school ball at Greenwood before playing outside linebacker for his father, Indiana Hall of Fame coach Bill Bless, at the University of Indianapolis in the mid-1980s. His sons, Tim, Mark and Scott all became high school head coaches.

"It's why I am a coach," Bless told the H-T back in 2005. "I grew up wanting to be a coach because it's what my dad did. But once I was there and playing for him, and saw the influence that he had on my friends and my teammates as well as myself, that's why I became a coach."

Bloomington North head coach Scott Bless celebrates after defeating Columbus North at Bloomington North on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

Tim retired from CN in 2021; Mark left Avon last year. The next generation of Bless football coaches took off at Plainfield this year with Tyler taking over the Quakers' program.

"See as they made this transition, they seemed to manage it OK without it," Scott said. "So I let them lead the way for me."

Out of college, Scott started coaching at DePauw, two years as a graduate assistant and two more as a full-time assistant. For the next two years, he was the defensive coordinator for his dad at Indianapolis when Tim played there.

Scott and his wife Laura moved to Eugene and when their oldest, Charlie, was born, they decided to move back to Indiana and Scott joined Tim's staff at Columbus North as a defensive coordinator. In 2005, Bloomington North was looking for a new football coach.

North\'s new head football coach, Scott Bless, talks to his players in June of 2005.

Bless: 'I'm proud of what we accomplished'

Then North principal Jeffry Henderson contacted his brother-in-law, a freshman coach for the Bull Dogs, seeking any assistants who might be interested in applying for the job. Reluctantly, Tim said, he passed along Scott's name, knowing full well he'd get the job.

“The big draw to come to Bloomington, when my wife and I moved back, we loved living in a college town (Eugene is the home to the University of Oregon), so we thought Bloomington would be an ideal place to live," Bless said. "And I had seen North had very successful teams in basketball and track, so I thought there was a chance to have success in football."

Look back at 2005: Bless begins rebuilding program

North had one its best seasons in school history in 2003, going 8-3 led by strong-armed senior quarterback Anthony Lindsey. But graduation took a toll and the 2004 Cougars fell to 0-10, with three losses by three points or less and Rick Wellington resigned, opening the door to Bless' hire.

“First and foremost, my goal was to build a program, a year-round program that developed teams, developed players and helped develop young men," Bless said. "I'm proud of what we accomplished in that regard."

He found the players and families willing to commit to excellence. The Cougars handed him win No. 1 on opening day in 2005 when Andrew Huck threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Tucker with 3:36 left and Soloman Grimes booted the extra point for a 7-6 win at Indianapolis Manual to end an 11-game losing streak for the Cougars.

It took just two seasons for Bless to get back above .500 at 6-4 in 2006. From 1989-2007 North had just three of its 22 playoff wins. Since then, the Cougars have 14, including the only two sectional and regional championships in program history,

The 2010 group, led by running back D'Angelo Roberts, the school's all-time leading rusher, beat Whiteland 28-21 for the school's first sectional crown, then topped Castle 21-17 for a regional title before running into Tre Roberson and Lawrence Central in the semistate, falling 41-17.

North's other sectional title came in 2013 with a 24-21 win over South before getting dumped by Terre Haute North in the regional. Bless also delivered the school's only two Conference Indiana titles and the first 9-0 regular season in school history.

"It is that sense of belief that we can be one of those elite programs," Hodson said. "You instill the hard work and dedication it takes to be that program. Then it's the trust involved. It's a matter of trusting him and his staff and each other and doing it for your teammates.

"And the numbers have grown. It's higher than I can ever remember in my 23, 24 years here, we've never had this many kids in our program. So kids want to be there and work hard. That starts at the top in developing that culture."

In all, North had 11 seasons of .500 or better during his tenure.

But coaching is as much an avocation as a vocation. The positive effect a good coach can have on teenagers is enormous in so many ways. That was always Bless' first priority.

"That should be why we do it," he said.

Bloomington North head coach Scott Bless (left) and offensive coordinator Jesse Steinfeldt talk during the first day of football practice at North on Monday, July 31, 2023.

So many pieces to the puzzle for the Cougars' success

Bless has worked with many assistant coaches over the years, among them veteran Danny Tieken and Travis Wray, who are working together at Eastern Greene, Tyler Abel, former Cougar Josh Dodds now at Edgewood, Roy Bruce, North's wrestling coach, Lindsey and Jesse Steinfeldt, whose sons Aaron and Aidan were both named Mr. Football tight ends for Indiana.

"They've meant the world," Bless said. "They've been my friends, my social network. I've learned so much from all of them."

It's also been a family affair. Charlie has gone on to play linebacker at Butler and Tate, a senior wide receiver/long-snapper this year, has quite literally grown up as Cougar.

Bloomington North’s Charlie Bless (12) gets instructions from his father, North head football coach Scott Bless, during practicing Wednesday at North. The Cougars play at Columbus North, which is coached by Scott’s brother Tim Bless, tonight.

"With Charlie and Tate, that's been a special thing," Bless said. "It's been a family tradition. My father was a coach and as a father, I've gotten to coach my sons. A special part of it is each of them got to win a conference championship their senior year, so that's a big deal.

"And I calculated, Tate has been to 195 Cougar football games in his life. As a baby in the stands down to the kids running around playing football over by the limestone pillars or on the practice field to being a ball boy for six years to being a three-year varsity starter. That's the kind of stuff that makes it special. And my wife, you can't coach that long without her support."

Bless is going out on top, as it's said. North has gone 34-18 since 2019, the greatest five-year run in program history.

"With this season being such a record-setting season, I told the team (Sunday night), I felt like this year, they possessed all the great traits that a lot of our teams had," Bless said. "This team put all of those together on one team and that's what made it special."

The practices are what Bless will miss the most, sharing the game he loves with the players and teaching them the right way to play it. What else will he miss and how bad will he miss it? That can't be answered right now.

"I'm definitely at peace with it," Bless said. "At the end of the year, with the success we had and the great players we have coming back and their potential for success in the future, it put my decision to the test. But it still felt like the right time."

Scott Bless year-by-year records (92-111 overall)

2005: 1-9

2006: 6-4

2007: 4-6

2008: 6-6

2009: 8-4

2010: 7-7**

2011: 6-5

2012: 2-8

2013: 7-5*

2014: 4-6

2015: 2-8

2016: 0-10

2017: 3-7

2018: 2-8

2019: 7-3

2020: 5-5

2021: 7-4

2022: 6-5

2023: 9-1

*Sectional champion

**Regional champion

