'I'm now up there with greats of World's Strongest Man'

Tom Stoltman believes he is "up there with some of the greats" after becoming the first Briton to win three World’s Strongest Man titles - and the Scotsman says he "doesn't want to stop there".

The 29-year-old from Invergordon was crowned champion in South Carolina at the weekend - the third time in four years the 6ft 8in powerhouse has won the prestigious title.

The victory has moved him up the all-time list of World's Strongest Man winners, including surpassing fellow Briton Geoff Capes, who won it twice.

Stoltman, who was runner-up last year, said: "For a Scots guy to do it once is massive but to do it three times and to be the only British guy to do it as well, I think I am up there now with some of the greatest strongmen of all time.

"It is a 'pinch me' moment when I look back and think I have done this more than once. What a lot of strongmen dream of doing, I have done it three times already.

"Losing the title last year, I wanted to get it back and I changed a lot of things I did in the gym and outside the gym and it felt really good to get the job done.

"I went in cool and calm, focusing on myself and not on anyone else. I knew if I executed what I had to do I would take the title - and I did that.”

Poland's Mariusz Pudzianowski is at the top of the roll of honour after winning the event five times.

That is a record Stoltman is hoping to eclipse as he dreams of becoming the greatest of all time.

"Touch wood and no injuries, if I can keep competing at the rate I am then yes, 100% [I can do it]," he told BBC Scotland Sport.

"He [Mariusz] has done it five times but I have got age on my side. Let’s do six, let’s do seven, let’s be the greatest. I don't want to stop at three.

"I am hungry, motivated and determined to keep being the World's Strongest Man and keep this title as long as I can.

"Anywhere I go I am the World's Strongest Man - it is a special title for myself. I am very proud to take it back home again."