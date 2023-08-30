'I'm here now': Cleveland Browns running back Pierre Strong Jr. settling in with new team

BEREA — The trade came about like most, with the suddenness of a lightning bolt in a story. No one expected it less than Pierre Strong Jr.

"Nah, it was kind of a surprise," the newest Browns running back said Tuesday. "Came to work every day, but like I said, it was like a business thing. I got called to the front office and the rest is history, I'm here now."

Strong woke up Sunday morning a member of the New England Patriots. It hadn't even gotten to lunch time before he discovered he was being sent to Cleveland in exchange for offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

In one moment, Strong went from being coached by a future Hall of Famer in Bill Belichick to sharing a running back room with one of the league's best in Nick Chubb. It was Chubb who was one of the main players trying to help the second-year pro get himself up to speed on his first practice with the Browns.

New England Patriots running back Pierre Strong Jr., right, celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

"It's great," Strong said. "He knows everything. … So I listen to everything he saying to take it all in. He helped me perfect my game and just telling me little key pointers that he used and he do. So he helped my game out as well."

The goal is for Strong to help the Browns' running game. He arrives having just 10 career carries for 100 yards and a touchdown, having spent most of his rookie season on special teams with the Patriots.

The South Dakota State product comes in as the No. 3 back in the room, behind Chubb and fellow second-year pro Jerome Ford. Ford, who had been sidelined with a hamstring injury since Aug. 7, was also back on the practice field on Tuesday.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said the Browns have a good idea of the best ways to utilize Strong in their system, having scouted him heavily during the pre-draft process. However, there's still a bit of a two-way learning curve as both coaching staff and player get to know each other first-hand.

New England Patriots running back Pierre Strong Jr. (35) warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

“Somebody that you study from afar, but then you got to get him, ultimately, in your program and you got to see what makes sense to him and how quickly he can pick it up," Stefanski said. "He's a very smart young man, so I know he'll get it. It's a matter of us getting to know him a little bit, seeing what he fits both offensively and on special teams."

The bulk of Strong's yards came in a two-week period last December, when he ran for 70 yards and a score on five carries in a Week 14 win over the Arizona Cardinals and then 25 yards on four carries the next week in a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. All seven of his catches for 42 yards came in a three-week stretch that started in Arizona and ended in Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Now, the hope is, Strong will be able to get up to speed enough in his new organization that he can help them when they open the season against those same Bengals on Sept. 10. There's only one way he believes he can accomplish that feat.

"I approach it, keep a smile on my face, getting my playbook down," Strong said. "I look at moving forward always so I never dwell on the past. I always move forward. So now I'm here, I'm ready to work, ready to see what the season got ahead, so like I said, look in the future."

Chris Easterling can be reached at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com. Read more about the Browns at www.beaconjournal.com/sports/browns. Follow him on Twitter at @ceasterlingABJ

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Pierre Strong Jr. settling in as newest Browns running back