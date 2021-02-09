'I'm not sure if I'm available': Russell Wilson uncertain about future with Seahawks

Russell Wilson 'not sure' whether his name is in trade talks originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It might seem unimaginable, but Seahawks star Russell Wilson could be entering the mix in what is expected to be the craziest offseason of quarterback shuffling in NFL history.

Wilson, who has played all nine of his NFL seasons in Seattle, joined the Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday and said he believes the Seahawks have received calls about him in a potential trade.

"I definitely believe they've gotten calls, for sure," Wilson said. "I think anytime you're a player that tries to produce every week and has done it consistently, I think people are going to call for sure. I think it's part of the process."

Then, Patrick interrupted the star quarterback to confirm with Wilson what everyone listening was thinking: You're not available, right?

Wilson's response to that question will not make any Seahawks fan happy.

"I'm not sure if I'm available or not. That's a Seahawks question," Wilson said.

Russell Wilson on if he thinks teams have called the #Seahawks about trading for him: "Yeah I definitely believe that they've gotten calls for sure." pic.twitter.com/LYA5JVxOvr — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) February 9, 2021

Woah.

It's unthinkable to imagine a quarterback like Wilson, a borderline MVP candidate on an annual basis, would even be considered available in trade talks. The fact that Wilson didn't immediately shoot down the idea of him being dealt is alarming.

Wilson's answer comes just one day after CBS Sports Jason La Canfora reported that the QB's camp has been frustrated with Seattle's inability to build a solid offensive line to protect him. Wilson has been sacked 394 times over the first nine seasons of his career, the most by any quarterback to begin their career since the NFL-AFL merger.

Story continues

Where there's smoke, there's fire. So, while Wilson might not be available in trade talks right now, his situation in Seattle is certainly worth keeping an eye on.

Earlier in the interview, Wilson was asked if he has any say in personnel decisions in Seattle. The signal-caller replied "not as much," comparing it to the amount of power Tom Brady had in Tampa Bay after he joined the Buccaneers this offseason.

Wilson believes a quarterback of his caliber should have a say in personnel decisions, because it's his legacy, too, at the end of the day that's riding on the overall success of the team.

"I want to be involved," Wilson said. "At the end of the day, it's your legacy, your team's legacy...It helps to be involved more. That dialogue should happen more often."

Throughout the interview, the 32-year-old quarterback made it clear that his main priority is to win. After early playoff success in his career, Wilson has not played in past the divisional round of the postseason since Seattle lost to New England in Super Bowl XLIX.

"I think more than anything else, at the end of the day, you want to win," Wilson said. "You wake up every day to play this game to win. You play this game to be the best in the world. I hate sitting there watching other guys play the game."