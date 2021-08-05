'I'm not kidding': Biden says he will be the first to drive the first electric Corvette

Reuters Videos

At least three people died in a train collision in the Czech Republic on Wednesday (August 4).A Munich-to-Prague express train ran through a stop signal and collided with a commuter service near a village in the west of the country.Czech Minister of Transport, Karel Havlicek."We have to find out if all the security mechanisms in the train were working correctly. The train driver didn't stop at the red light warning and then, logically, it's no wonder the locomotive crashed with the commuter train, which had a one minute delay."Authorities said both train drivers and a passenger died in the early morning collision.Eight passengers were seriously injured and several people were taken by ambulance to hospitals in Germany.About 50 in all suffered minor injures which did not require immediate treatment.