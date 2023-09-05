'I'm not the right guy': Why Pat McAfee won't becoming 'ManningCast' co-host

Peyton Manning and Pat McAfee were Indianapolis Colts teammates for three years. Could they be television co-hosts?

Peyton and Eli Manning promoted the third season of the "ManningCast" − their alternate broadcast of several "Monday Night Football" games − by holding "interviews" with several NFL players and coaches, and a few celebrities.

One of those auditioning was McAfee, the media personality and former Colts punter. However, one of Manning's terms of employment − McAfee wearing a sleeved shirt − was a deal breaker.

"I don't think the job's for me," McAfee said after Manning tapes sleeves onto his arms. "I don't know what this is, but I don't think I'm the right guy."

Other highlights: Mike Tyson telling the Manning brothers about their "punchable faces," Reese Witherspoon asking to bundle her insurance, and Tom Brady getting snubbed for an audition.

Watch the fun here:

You could say the auditions for a third ManningCast host did not go as expected. pic.twitter.com/dDfdblWpVm — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) September 5, 2023

