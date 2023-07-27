'I'm not fighting it': Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway discusses 3-game suspension

Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway had not spoken publicly since the NCAA handed him a 3-game suspension in June.

On Thursday, Hardaway said the punishment (which will keep him off the sidelines for the Tigers' first three games of the 2023-24 season) is disappointing. But he will not appeal the suspension.

"I'll just say I was wrong," he said. "I'm gonna do the three games, then move on with my team (and), hopefully, get this past us."

Hardaway will miss games against Jackson State (Nov. 6), at Missouri (Nov. 10) and Alabama State (Nov. 17). He said first-year assistant coach Rick Stansbury (former Western Kentucky and Mississippi State head coach) will likely serve as the Tigers' head coach in his absence.

Hardaway's suspension stems from two impermissible in-home visits with a recruit (a junior at the time) from Dallas during the 2021-22 academic year. NCAA rules state coaches are not allowed to visit a recruit until April of their junior year. According to the NCAA's decision, a former Memphis assistant coach visited the recruit in September 2021. Two weeks later, on Oct. 1, 2021, Hardaway also visited the same recruit. NCAA rules require any in-person visits with recruits during the fall months of their junior year of high school to be made at the prospects' schools, not in their homes.

According to the NCAA Committee on Infractions panel's decision, Hardaway told members of the enforcement staff "that he believed he 'could visit any student-athlete at any time.'" Hardaway later told the enforcement staff he would not have visited the recruit when he did had he known it would result in a violation.

Hardaway also, according to the panel's decision, "blamed the error, in part, on the fact that the prospect’s year was not accurately entered into Memphis’ compliance software."

"Ignorance of the rules is not an excuse," the Division I Committee on Infractions panel said in its decision.

The NCAA also penalized the school, which accepted its punishment in December 2022. But Hardaway exercised his right to contest his portion of the case and work it out directly with the NCAA.

"I just felt like, at the time, that I was in a good position to have (the suspension) reduced," Hardaway said Thursday. "They didn't reduce it. They actually added (to it).

"(But) I'm OK with it. I got put in a situation and I just have to do the three games."

The Tigers' men's basketball team is scheduled to travel to the Dominican Republic next week for three exhibition games. Memphis will face the Dominican national team on Wednesday (6:30 p.m.) in Santo Domingo, before two more games (5 p.m. Aug. 4, and 4 p.m. Aug. 6) in La Romana.

