I'm Not Crying, You're Crying: Meyers Leonard makes dreams come true

Meyers Leonard hasn't had an easy life.

At only six years old, Leonard lost his father in a devastating bicycle accident and his mother's debilitating back injury left the family with a home in foreclosure, little to no furniture and limited running water and electricity.

Leonard knows what it's like to struggle, and now that he's in a position to help those less fortunate, the Portland Trail Blazers center is giving back in a big way.

Each year, Blazer's Edge, the Trail Blazers SB Nation site, hosts a special night in March where they collect donations to send underprivileged fans to an NBA game.

This year, a request from a 5th grade teacher made an impression on Blazer's Edge editor Dave Deckard, who became worried they wouldn't have enough tickets donated to fulfill the requests.

He penned a story "The Trail Blazers Request that Broke My Heart," detailing the 5th grade teacher's request to send her class to the game, in particular three students who share a passion for basketball.

Here's an excerpt from the letter:

"Basketball turned them from three lonely, isolated boys at the beginning of the year to their own little team. I can only imagine how my class, but especially those three would feel if I got to tell them they could see the Blazers play for real. I think on that day they'd walk away from school with their heads up. If it's possible my dream is to get a picture of those three boys sitting together at a real game. It's something I'd treasure for a lifetime."

The letter apparently struck a chord with Leonard as well, who took to Twitter to share he and his wife Elle would help make the request a reality.

Consider it done. My wife and I would love to help this class and their teacher come to a Trail Blazer game. Can't wait to have them at the Moda Center cheering loud and proud. #RipCity #HAMMER 🙏🏼❤️🔨 https://t.co/JyxSap79Wu — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard11) February 21, 2019

Following Leonard's pledge, fans praised the Blazers big for supporting the students.

@RipCityMornings Shout out to Meyers Leonard for supporting the kids! https://t.co/iaQw7OijVM — Brenda Nuckton (@OperaBrendaSLP) February 21, 2019

@MeyersLeonard11 should make your day. This story should be on the cover of the @NBA site today. Yes, the action returns tonight but this is so much bigger than the game. I'm sure this happens many times a season from many players... these acts should be celebrated regularly. https://t.co/enuGa90aMy — Matt Bowen (@IsItGameTimeYet) February 21, 2019

#RipCity is for real. This was such a sad, but then happy post. Can't wait for those kids to go! — Normal Human Female (@ProbablyKuato) February 21, 2019

While these acts of kindness typically go unnoticed, Leonard definitely deserves some credit for the selfless gesture.

Giving kids the opportunity to go to an NBA game might be trivial for some, but you never know the impact it could have on those sitting in the audience.

In a post shared on Twitter Thursday, Blazer's Edge announced they had surpassed their goal of 2,000 donated tickets.