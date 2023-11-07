I'm nearly ready to change my mind on Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin. Just beat Georgia | Toppmeyer

If this Ole Miss football season is the work of smoke and mirrors, it’s the best act this side of Las Vegas.

The Rebels’ top-10 ranking and 8-1 record don’t come off as some cheap performance.

They have substance, and they have staying power. They remain calm in the tense moments. Four Ole Miss victories were by one possession. The defense helped deliver wins against Tulane, Arkansas and Auburn. The offense stepped up against LSU and Texas A&M.

No. 10 Ole Miss reminds me of its 2021 Ole Miss Sugar Bowl team, but this iteration of the SEC is weaker than it was then, allowing for greater opportunity.

I take seriously Ole Miss’ chance for a second New Year’s Six bowl bid in a three-year span. This team looks worthy of the Peach Bowl or the Cotton Bowl. No small feat, that would be, for a team picked to finish fourth in the SEC West. If next year’s 12-team College Football Playoff were in place, Ole Miss would be a contender. But what about for this year’s four-team playoff?

I’m not taking that idea especially seriously, and I’m not alone.

ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Ole Miss a 6.1% chance of making the playoff. Among undefeated or one-loss Power Five teams, only Louisville (2%) has a smaller chance of qualification.

Not a believer in the four-letter network or its analytics? Well, Sports Betting Dime, an online handicapper, gives Ole Miss the longest-shot odds of making the playoff among any undefeated or one-loss Power Five team.

If Ole Miss stuns Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC) on Saturday, that outlook must change. Even with an upset in Athens, the Rebels would have slim hope of winning SEC West, because Alabama needs just one more conference win to clinch the division.

However, if Ole Miss reaches the clubhouse at 11-1 with a win over Georgia — which is No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings before Tuesday — and a road loss to Alabama as the only stain on the résumé, its playoff chances acquire legitimacy.

And a win over Kirby Smart would forever change how we view Lane Kiffin.

Think about it: What’s the first line of Hugh Freeze’s résumé that usually gets cited? (His on-field résumé, that is.) It’s that Freeze beat Nick Saban twice — in consecutive years, no less.

Ole Miss hasn’t played a road game this big since Freeze’s Rebels toppled No. 2 Alabama in 2015 in Tuscaloosa.

Beating Saban eludes Kiffin, but if he adds a win over Smart to a season that already includes a triumph over Brian Kelly, yeah, that’ll alter my assessment of Kiffin. Even before this year, I held him in high esteem. In my preseason rankings of SEC coaches, I pegged Kiffin No. 4.

His court-jester theatrics mask his sharp cerebrum, but the latest reminder that his wit extends beyond the keyboard came Saturday, when he outfoxed Jimbo Fisher and all of his four- and five-star talent for the third straight year.

No one questioned Kiffin’s offensive mind when Ole Miss hired him, but he has proven in Oxford that he also can build a program. The Rebels had registered just one 10-win season in a 50-year stretch before the Rebels’ 2021 season. Now, he’s showing he’s no one-hit wonder.

Still, I’ve typecast Kiffin. He’s the persistent thorn in the side of many an SEC opponent, but he’s not the big fish. He’s a Vince Vaughn type — a sardonic genius, but I wouldn’t cast him into the lead role in a gripping drama aimed at an Oscar.

Kiffin and his Rebels have become a quality opening act, akin to Volbeat warming up the crowd for Metallica. An entertaining sideshow, the Rebels are, before the anticipated clash of Alabama vs. Georgia in the SEC Championship, where a playoff bid likely will be on the line.

Before Georgia played Florida, it spent a day working ahead on Missouri. In contrast, I don’t think the Bulldogs will overlook the Rebels, whom Smart describes as “a hell of a challenge.”

“They're in the hunt,” the Georgia coach said of Ole Miss.

Maybe, but are they ready to hunt big game?

Ole Miss squandered that opportunity against Alabama. That disappointing effort ate at Kiffin. This is his mulligan, and his team is playing better than it did in September.

Every once in a while, an opening act puts on such a shockingly good performance, it overshadows the headliner and steals the show. If the Rebels shock Georgia, the playoff committee must re-evaluate its CFP field, and Kiffin would capture a legacy victory.

Until then, Georgia is Metallica, and everyone else is just the opener to its three-peat tour.

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

