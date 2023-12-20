Advertisement

I'm Markeis Barrett: This is why I signed with Vanderbilt football

Markeis Barrett
·1 min read

Knox News asked Knoxville Webb senior Markeis Barrett to share in his own words why he chose Vanderbilt.

Here is what Barrett wrote to Knox News:

I’m signing with Vanderbilt because they have and offer the opportunities that I am looking for in life, I have a chance to play early in the SEC, and Vanderbilt also offers a great academic program, which is very important to me.

Yes I knew the school was for me because of the high school that I attend now, at first I thought that Wake Forest was the place for me, but I learned throughout the process of recruiting that there’s no better conference to play then the SEC.

I visited Vanderbilt multiple times throughout my recruitment, which led to me and the coaching staff to have a great relationship and at the same time also have the opportunity to get a great education as well.

The visit was great overall. I had a chance to see more then just football on my visit, I learned a lot about the university and I also learned a lot about Nashville. The thing that I liked the most about the visit is how I felt real and genuine love from Vanderbilt, not just the coaching staff but other people from the university as well.

I would like the vandy fans to know that I am ready to work and help change this program around💯 #AnchorDown ⚓️

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Vanderbilt football: Markeis Barrett writes why he chose the Commodores