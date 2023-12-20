I'm Markeis Barrett: This is why I signed with Vanderbilt football

Knox News asked Knoxville Webb senior Markeis Barrett to share in his own words why he chose Vanderbilt.

Here is what Barrett wrote to Knox News:

I’m signing with Vanderbilt because they have and offer the opportunities that I am looking for in life, I have a chance to play early in the SEC, and Vanderbilt also offers a great academic program, which is very important to me.

Yes I knew the school was for me because of the high school that I attend now, at first I thought that Wake Forest was the place for me, but I learned throughout the process of recruiting that there’s no better conference to play then the SEC.

I visited Vanderbilt multiple times throughout my recruitment, which led to me and the coaching staff to have a great relationship and at the same time also have the opportunity to get a great education as well.

The visit was great overall. I had a chance to see more then just football on my visit, I learned a lot about the university and I also learned a lot about Nashville. The thing that I liked the most about the visit is how I felt real and genuine love from Vanderbilt, not just the coaching staff but other people from the university as well.

I would like the vandy fans to know that I am ready to work and help change this program around💯 #AnchorDown ⚓️

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Vanderbilt football: Markeis Barrett writes why he chose the Commodores