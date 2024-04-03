'I'm loving my football at the moment'

[Reuters]

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden, speaking to TNT Sports after scoring a hat-trick in Wednesday's 4-1 win against Aston Villa:

"We don't really look too far ahead [in the Premier League title race]. If we are in and around it with 10 games to go then we know we are capable. We are in and around it again now so it is still possible. We have to keep believing. That was what the manager was big on today - believe and fight until the end.

"I'm just loving my football at the moment, playing with a smile on my face and trying to help the team. I know I am capable of scoring goals, and today I showed that so I am delighted."

On playing in a central position: "I see myself as a really technical player in the pockets. Out wide I think I can do that job but I prefer to do it in the middle. This year I am growing into the game.

"The manager spoke on showing rhythm and slowing the game down so I think I have added that to my game too. Before I was going so quickly, attacking every action. But now I am getting the balance just right.

"I always try to arrive in the box, that is where the goals are. You get at least five a season arriving in the box late. I've been working on all aspects of my game in midfield, but like I said, still a lot to improve on and I'm still growing in that position."