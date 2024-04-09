'I'm just willing to get back and play' - Guehi

[Getty Images]

Injured Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is hopeful of a return to the pitch before the end of the season.

The 23-year-old picked up a knee injury against Brighton in early February and has not been involved since.

Guehi had played 26 times for the Eagles this campaign before being sidelined.

Speaking to TNT Sports, he said: "I'm lucky I've got good people around me taking care of me. My family have been there, the physios have been there, the team have been around me. I'm really fortunate everything's going well.

"That [returning before the end of the season] is the plan. Hopefully I can come back and help the lads in the last few games. I'm just willing to get back and play, really."

Since the England international last featured, Palace have had a change in management, with Oliver Glasner taking over from Roy Hodgson.

Guehi said "there's a lot of running" from what he has watched of the new boss' training so far and added: "It's good. We've needed that intensity, that drive to our game."