'If I'm happy, there is not one team who can take me'

[Getty Images]

Albion fans have been asking boss Roberto de Zerbi and deputy chairman Paul Barber about the club's future prospects following as a landmark season nears its close.

Question: "There is a lot of speculation about you and your future at the club, so I just wonder how that has impacted your motivation and the team's?"

De Zerbi: "I am not working just for a career. I am working to wake up in the morning happy and if I will be happy like that in the future with Brighton, then there is not one team who can take me.

"But if I am not happy or feel the motivation to work like the last two seasons then I will change because I am not giving my best.

"If I am giving my best then I can push the players."

