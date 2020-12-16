I'm Hamp Fay. Here's why I'm signing with Michigan State football

Hampton Fay is a 6-foot-5, 210-pound quarterback at All Saints' Episcopal School in Fort Wort, Texas. He has committed to play football at Michigan State and is expected to sign with the Spartans on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period. This is his story:

Answered prayer.

I don’t know how else to explain how I ended up choosing Michigan State football, other than God listening to my heart and providing a clear picture.

In 2019, I made a difficult decision to leave Aledo High School, where I played wide receiver, following our school’s eighth Texas football state championship. Until that year, I had always played quarterback and loved the position, but knowing I needed to get actual work in at QB, if I wanted an opportunity to play the position after high school, I enrolled at All Saints’ Episcopal School for my junior season. Our team started strong that fall, winning our first three games; but as luck would have it, on the day I received my first scholarship offer from the University of Illinois, I hurt my shoulder at the end of that game. I quickly found myself watching the remainder of our season from the sideline with a repaired shoulder.

Nonetheless, those three games gave me great confidence in what was to come. I would have to pass on other sports that spring and summer, and rehabbing my shoulder became my priority. I wouldn’t get “camp exposure,” but frankly, while I think it serves a purpose, I’ve always valued winning ball games as the great talent evaluator. By March, I had received several offers to play football. Intending to “unofficially” visit all of those schools — before COVID-19 turned our world upside down — I visited Indiana and Michigan State during spring break. MSU’s beautiful campus, top-notch facilities, student-body passion ... it all proved to be incredibly impactful.

In January, I was introduced to Coach Mel Tucker and offensive coordinator Jay Johnson and was impressed with their attention to detail on many levels. Immediately, I found them to be very committed to WINNING football games and devoted to the toughness, discipline, work ethic and character required to be successful. (Throughout my brief high school career, I have always enjoyed the grind and valued the benefits from tough work drawing near to my teammates in the pursuit of success.) My visit to East Lansing, and interaction with the staff and locals cemented my desire to join this family atmosphere of hard workers.

After researching the school’s tradition and excellence in education, I found common ground and envisioned myself wearing the green and white. In May, after comparing every top football program —including those that had no interest in me — to MSU’s, I found peace in committing to Coach Tucker and the Spartan family — a commitment I’ve never questioned.

My senior season was deeply affected by COVID-19 interruptions, and we lost our semi-final playoff game, but I’m honored to have won with this decision and opportunity. See you in January! Go Green!!!

