'I'm gonna represent New Mexico well': Diego Pavia hosts youth football camp, speaks on departure from New Mexico State

May 20—Standing behind a row of practice bags, Diego Pavia held the whistle in his hands and looked the part. The former New Mexico State quarterback adjusted bags in between drills. High-fived kids running out of them. Offered brief words of advice — turn your head — and encouragement — nice rep — all the way through.

In other words: he coached.

"Because I want them to succeed in everything they do," said Pavia, the reigning Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year. "Getting that extra inch (and) competition is my biggest thing. That's what I want them to take away — just competition, competing, it's a battle every single day.

"Someone, no matter if they know it or not, someone in Arizona, Arkansas or Florida's competing just as hard as they are today — or doing even more work than they're doing today."

On Saturday, Pavia and NMSU linebacker Tyler Martinez hosted a two-session youth football camp marketed to kindergartners and high schoolers alike at Volcano Vista High School. After playing together at New Mexico Military Institute and NMSU, the two said the camp was born out of a desire to not only give back, but to fill a void they remembered as teammates at Volcano Vista.

"It doesn't just feel good, but I think it's like, kind of our duty," Martinez said. "Me and Diego have put in the work to make it to where we're at, and it wasn't easy. It was a grind for a long time. And I think it's just kind of our responsibility to teach what we know now and (give) it back to the kids."

Not that there wasn't a learning curve. Even with the help of a few camp staffers, Pavia and Martinez both admitted it was an odd — if welcome — feeling to be on the "other side of the whistle" for the first time.

"I want to be a coach one day," Pavia added. "I feel like that's my calling from God, just to be a coach. So I gotta get familiar with this ... this is just practice for years to come and it's a blessing to be out here today."

Saturday also served as a goodbye of sorts for Pavia. After committing to play at Vanderbilt in January, he said he's moving to Nashville this Saturday and recognized the exciting, if bittersweet, nature of his departure from a state he's consistently urged coaches to recruit.

"I've played in New Mexico my whole life," he said, wearing a black Vanderbilt shirt on Saturday. "So, it's just, it's different. I love this state — you know what I mean? I love the people from here. It'll be my first time ever playing football (for a team based) outside the state. That'll be an experience. I'm gonna represent New Mexico well, and compete, win and go to another bowl game."

While Pavia's commitment to Vanderbilt wasn't much of a surprise — former NMSU head coach Jerry Kill, offensive coordinator Tim Beck, running backs coach Ghaali Muhammad-Lankford and safeties coach Melvin Rice all joined the Commodores' staff after last season — he said it was a "combination of a lot of things" that made it his pick. Pavia entered the transfer portal the night of Kill's surprise resignation on December 23 and Beck, formally hired by Vanderbilt on December 22, reached out shortly after.

Beck's pitch was simple: Kill's coming.

"And I was like, 'if coach Kill goes, you have me sold,'" Pavia remembered. "And he's like, 'alright, well, I have you sold.' I said I'll believe it when I see it."

At the time, Pavia was announcing interest from "eight or nine programs," including Washington State, Nevada and Western Michigan, while telling the Journal that North Carolina State and Michigan State were in the picture. News of Kill's hiring as a chief consultant to head coach Clark Lea and a senior offensive analyst broke on Jan. 11, with the former Aggie coach confirming his addition that day. One week later, Pavia made his commitment official.

"The day (Kill) said he was going, I called and I was like, 'Hey, I'll meet you guys out there,'" Pavia said.

Pavia wasn't the first former Aggie to commit to Vanderbilt — former NMSU backup quarterback Blaze Berlowtiz holds that honor — but he's been far and away the most noteworthy player in a group that now includes running back Makhilyn Young and tight end Eli Stowers.

"We're the Vanderbilt Aggies," Pavia said with a smile. "But those guys, you know, it's plug-in and play. I know everything, they know me, they know my play style, they know what I'm gonna do wrong. They know my weaknesses, I know my strengths."

The goals, as always, remain lofty. Vanderbilt hasn't had a winning season since 2013 and struggled to a 2-10 record last year. The Commodores are closer in time to a winless season (2020) than they are to their last bowl appearance in 2016.

Pavia feels he can change that.

"I like doing what I do," he said. "Like, (joining) teams that aren't good and going that distance. Like my goal — we're in the SEC now, so it's (the) SEC Championship.

"You win the SEC Championship, there's no telling where you're going."