'I'm gonna keep it going': Walkersville alum, Cubs farmhand Wetzel earns Carolina League Player of the Week

The adjustment to professional baseball has taken a bit longer than Jacob Wetzel would like. But in his fourth season in the Chicago Cubs organization, the Walkersville High graduate finally seems to have settled in.

Wetzel is in the midst of his most successful campaign as an everyday outfielder for Single-A Myrtle Beach, and he’s been at his best in recent weeks.

The 24-year-old outfielder was named Carolina League Player of the Week for May 27-June 2. In six games, he went 11-for-25 with four doubles, two triples, four RBIs, seven runs scored and a stolen base.

“Some guys might get it quick. Some guys might get it slow,” Wetzel said Tuesday. “I just felt like I got it a little slower, but I got it right now, and I’m feeling good, and I’m gonna keep it going.”

Part of that might have been the time he entered the professional ranks. Chicago signed Wetzel as an undrafted free agent out of Frederick Community College in 2020, a year which yielded little competitive action thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He then spent the next two years with Myrtle Beach learning to hit higher-level pitching all while keeping his swing “smooth and easy,” as he put it. Wetzel did that well enough to be promoted to High-A South Bend in 2023, where he had a more up and down campaign against harder competition.

He knew success would come eventually, and a return to Myrtle Beach at the start of the 2024 season seemed to put him back in comfortable territory.

“I saw some good pitching up at South Bend, so I felt like I came back here to Myrtle and I was ready,” Wetzel said. “I felt like I could face pretty much anyone.”

The first sign he’s taken a significant leap came in a May 23 game against the Carolina Mudcats. He knocked three hits that night, each shot squared up as a 100-plus mph rocket off the bat.

Just about each game since then has seen him mash in that regard, as that performance kicked off a still-active 11-game hitting streak that has raised his batting average from .188 to .253 entering Wednesday. Wetzel has hit two home runs this year with 21 RBIs and 10 steals in 44 games, putting him on pace for a career-best year at the plate.

And he’s already etched himself into one record book. Wetzel’s two-run triple Saturday gave him 117 RBIs with Myrtle Beach, a franchise best.

It’s evidence of the type of upward momentum he’s sought for years, and he finally seems to be on that positive trajectory as he’s settled into minor league life.

“I know I can play the game. A lot of people know I can play the game,” Wetzel said. “But it’s nice to get recognition because I bust my [butt] off for this team, for this organization.

“I want more. I don’t want to stop here. I want to keep climbing up.”

Lipscomb back at Triple-A

Urbana High graduate Trey Lipscomb, who made his Major League debut on March 30 under unexpected circumstances, has bounced between the Washington Nationals and Triple-A Rochester as the big club’s go-to call-up when there’s an infield injury.

Lipscomb showed flashes of promise in his 33 MLB games, hitting .252 with a home run, nine RBIs and 10 steals. Highlights included a pair of three-hit, three-steal games and solid defense at third base.

But the 23-year-old also showed expected growing pains as he adjusted to big league play, committing seven errors while struggling to collect extra-base hits. He primarily started at third base, but also saw action at first base and second base to less successful results as Washington continues to mold him into a utility infielder.

Lipscomb was sent back down to Rochester on May 17 for the second time, and in 19 games there, he’s hit .288 with three doubles and eight RBIs entering Wednesday.

Former Catoctin pitcher Mason Albright has spent the entire season as a starter with the Double-A Hartford Yard Goats. It’s Albright’s first time playing above High-A, and after a poor debut outing, the left-hander has been solid.

He’s pitched to a 3-3 record and 4.63 ERA in 10 starts, striking out 32 in 44 2-3 innings as of Wednesday. Albright is now Colorado’s No. 21 prospect, per MLB.com, in his first full season in the organization.

Frederick native Chase DeLauter, the Cleveland Guardians’ top prospect and MLB.com’s No. 20 overall prospect, is battling the injury bug once again. He’s currently nursing a sprained toe in his right foot, which he suffered May 28 in his first game back from a broken left foot that previously kept him out for just over a month.

That latter ailment was the same injury he dealt with a year ago, which delayed the start to his professional career. Once he hit the field, the former first-round pick, who attended high school in Hedgesville, West Virginia, raked in 2023 and during this past spring training.

His 2024 season has been bumpier. In his first foray at Double-A Akron, DeLauter has hit .194 with one home run and three RBIs in 17 games.

Middletown native and Georgetown Prep grad Chandler Redmond is off to a sluggish start in his third full season with the Double-A Springfield Cardinals.

After leading Double-A in home runs a year ago, the first baseman and designated hitter has just two long balls on the year. He’s hitting .198 with 15 RBIs in 39 games entering Wednesday.