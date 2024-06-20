'I'm going to shock a lot of people': Underdog status motivates Wisconsin volleyball recruit Kymora Scott

MADISON - Kymora Scott likes the buzz she has created.

The 6-foot-2 middle blocker/right-side hitter became the first player to commit to Wisconsin volleyball’s 2026 class Saturday. If you believe the recruiting rankings, it was an upset.

The Badgers’ recruits are often highly touted talents, some with national team ties or experience.

Scott doesn’t come with those credentials. Instead, she carries the edge of an underdog.

“I like how everyone is like, where did she come from, like who is this girl because I’m going to shock a lot of people and I just can’t wait to show them why Coach Kelly wants me on his team,” she said. “High rankings are really nice things, but you don’t need those things.”

Since Scott’s commitment, the Badgers have added two more front-row players, Lynney Tarnow, a 6-5 middle blocker from Illinois, and Audrey Flanagan, a 6-3 outside hitter from California.

Those players come with more national cache, but the recruitment of Scott serves as a reminder that UW goes to the beat of its own drum when it comes to evaluating talent.

“I’m here for a reason,” she said. “Kelly still offered me without the high rankings. He saw something in me and I think other people should look at themselves that way as well, to believe in their game and have confidence in themselves.”

With that said, here is what Scott could bring to the Badgers and what she liked about the program.

Emails planted seeds of recruitment

This past high school season was Scott’s first as a starter at Homewood-Flossmoor High School in suburban Chicago, and her club program Xtreme Performance is just in its third season, factors that could have played a role in the lack of buzz she received from recruiting analysts.

But Scott didn’t wait for schools to find her. She pursued them, sending emails to UW, Illinois and Baylor as early as her freshman year to let them know her schedule. Given schools aren’t allowed to contact recruits directly until the summer before their junior year, she didn’t get any response.

It wasn’t until UW assistant coach Gary White showed up at her court during a tournament in Indianapolis in March that Scott realized her emails hadn't fallen on deaf ears. When Sheffield showed up later, the importance of the moment didn't escape Scott.

“I’m like this is it,” she said. “You have one shot to really show him. Show him now. I know even my teammates were seeing him, too, and I remember my setter telling me I’m going to feed you every ball that I can.

“I definitely made sure I was attentive. I was loud. I was having great attitude, which is stuff I usually do, but making sure they see the qualities they typically look for in an athlete they recruit. I wasn’t too nervous. I was more so excited to show him what I’ve got.”

Scott made such an impression that Sheffield came to Xtreme Performance to see her practice. He also began to keep regular contact with her club coach and invited her to Wisconsin’s camp earlier this month.

Scott feels her jumping ability off one foot and timing stood out.

“A lot of people it doesn’t come as natural for them, especially if they’re taller, it’s harder for them to get their long legs in that motion,” she said. “But for me I would go off one foot a lot. … They even said that’s what really made me stand out and that was the key part to my game.”

Visit to campus puts things into greater perspective

Saturday was the first day college coaches could directly contact and speak with members of the 2026 class. Scott, however, got a taste of what Sheffield and his staff were like when she attended the Badgers' camp.

She left impressed with the rapport the current players and Sheffield have with each other and felt comfortable with what she saw of Sheffield’s coaching style.

“I remember when we were doing the serving portion of the camp,” she said. “He came behind me to tell me what to improve on and he was so calm and gentle with it and that is something I thought he would be.”

Scholarship offer created swell of emotion

While Scott was under the radar on national recruiting sites, plenty of schools knew about her. She said 13 programs wanted to meet with her Saturday. She scheduled four meetings: Clemson, Illinois, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

Sheffield and his staff met, via video conference at 5 p.m., and quickly got to the point. The meeting lasted about 15-20 minutes and culminated with a scholarship offer.

Scott told the programs in her earlier meetings that she wanted to take until the end of Sunday to make a decision, but the swell of emotion created by UW's offer caused her to change course.

About two hours later she announced her commitment on X.

“When Kelly gave me the offer I automatically started tearing up,” Scott said. “I didn’t expect to do that, but even my parents started to tear up, my other family members who were downstairs listening in the call.

“After he gave me the offer, he asked me if I’m ready to walk through that door and I was still wiping the tears off my face. I was just trying to process everything that just happened and then I looked to my mom and she nods her head and I look to my dad and he nods his head as well and I nod my head to Kelly giving him the go. Yes, I’m ready to walk through that door.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: A closer look at Wisconsin volleyball recruit Kymora Scott