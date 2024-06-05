- ‘I'm a football player' — Baun happy playing inside or outside linebackerZack Baun spoke with reporters on Tuesday about his role in the Eagles' defense.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/nfl/philadelphia-eagles/eagles-videos/im-a-football-player-baun-happy-playing-inside-or-outside-linebacker/588651/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">‘I'm a football player' — Baun happy playing inside or outside linebacker</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Philadelphia</a></em>0:56Now PlayingPaused
- Linebackers coach Holland details Campbell's role in 49ers' defenseLinebackers coach Johnny Holland speaks to reporters during Week 1 of the 49ers' offseason workout program.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nfl/san-francisco-49ers/johhny-holland-interview-press-conference/1737580/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Linebackers coach Holland details Campbell's role in 49ers' defense</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em></p>5:38Now PlayingPaused
- Eagles add WR depth, sign former 9th overall draft pickDave Zangaro breaks down the addition of John Ross and what it means for the Eagles' WR room as training camp approaches.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/nfl/philadelphia-eagles/eagles-add-wr-depth-sign-former-9th-overall-draft-pick/586457/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Eagles add WR depth, sign former 9th overall draft pick</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Philadelphia</a></em></p>1:56Now PlayingPaused
- McLeod remembers historic Eagles run as veteran safety gears up for final seasonRodney McLeod joined Birds Huddle last week and was asked about his most significant memories from the Eagles' 2017 Super Bowl run.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/nfl/philadelphia-eagles/mcleod-remembers-historic-eagles-run-as-veteran-safety-gears-up-for-final-season/587049/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">McLeod remembers historic Eagles run as veteran safety gears up for final season</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Philadelphia</a></em></p>1:25Now PlayingPaused
- Which Bears players will pop on ‘Hard Knocks'?Josh Schrock joins Football Night in Chicago to talk about which Bears players he thinks might find the spotlight on HBO's 'Hard Knocks.'<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nfl/chicago-bears/football-night-in-chicago/which-bears-players-will-pop-on-hard-knocks/565890/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Which Bears players will pop on ‘Hard Knocks'?</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:49Now PlayingPaused
- Which Bears WR will hit 1,000 yards first?Mike Berman joins Football Night in Chicago to discuss which Bears wide receiver will reach 1,00 yards first this season<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nfl/chicago-bears/football-night-in-chicago/which-bears-wr-will-hit-1000-yards-first/564696/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Which Bears WR will hit 1,000 yards first?</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>1:26Now PlayingPaused
- Kevin Byard expects Bears to have a top defenseBears' offseason addition, safety Kevin Byard said not being one of the top defenses in the NFL this season would be a huge <p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nfl/chicago-bears/bears-videos/kevin-byard-expects-bears-to-have-a-top-defense/564438/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Kevin Byard expects Bears to have a top defense</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:54Now PlayingPaused
- Isaiah Rodgers talks return to football action after suspensionEagles' cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, who was suspended for violating the league's gambling policy in June 2023, talked about his return to play on Thursday.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/nfl/isaiah-rodgers-talks-return-to-football-action-after-suspension/587670/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Isaiah Rodgers talks return to football action after suspension</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Philadelphia</a></em></p>1:23Now PlayingPaused
- Bears offensive struggles in red zone were ‘frustrating' during practiceOn Thursday, DJ Moore spoke to the media about the red zone struggles in practice and why it was so frustrating<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nfl/chicago-bears/bears-videos/bears-offensive-struggles-in-red-zone-were-frustrating-during-practice/564299/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Bears offensive struggles in red zone were ‘frustrating' during practice</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:52Now PlayingPaused
- Bears seeing progress from quarterback Caleb Williams during practicesOn Thursday, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus spoke to the media about what they've seen from Caleb Williams during practices so far<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nfl/chicago-bears/bears-videos/bears-seeing-progress-from-quarterback-caleb-williams-during-practices/564274/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Bears seeing progress from quarterback Caleb Williams during practices</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:38Now PlayingPaused
‘I'm a football player' — Baun happy playing inside or outside linebacker
Zack Baun spoke with reporters on Tuesday about his role in the Eagles' defense.
‘I'm a football player' — Baun happy playing inside or outside linebacker originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia