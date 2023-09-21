'I'm a fighter': How Oklahoma State football's Talyn Shettron overcame series of injuries

STILLWATER — First came the broken ankle. Then came the surgery, a novelty for Oklahoma State wide receiver Talyn Shettron.

That painful moment in the Cowboys’ spring finale last year was the initial step in a chain of events that could have derailed a college football path.

A few months later, there was a hamstring injury and attempts to play through that as a true freshman. And around a year after the ankle surgery came a shattered collarbone.

That meant another surgery.

“Dang,” Shettron said thinking of the past 17 months.

His face said it all. That’s a lot of setbacks to open a college career.

But through the pain of the injuries and surgeries and being unable to play football, Shettron grew.

“I feel like I’m a fighter,” Shettron said. “I’m never gonna give up.”

OSU quarterback Alan Bowman (7) talks with receiver Talyn Shettron (2) after an interception during a 33-7 loss against South Alabama on Saturday in Stillwater.

Fitting, considering the reeling Cowboys need every ounce of fight available when they head to Iowa State at 3 p.m. Saturday to open Big 12 play following a disheartening loss to South Alabama.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound redshirt freshman could be playing the largest role of his young career, too.

Budding star De’Zhaun Stribling suffered an injury early in Saturday’s loss and his status remains uncertain for this weekend.

Shettron was supposed to work back gradually as the backup to the Washington State transfer. But it was Shettron who received the bulk of the playing time the rest of the night, catching a pass for 15 yards and nearly making a wildly acrobatic catch before he was ruled out of bounds while juggling the football.

“He had a drop or two,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “But that’s his really first game to be in that mattered and overall he was fine. He should be better.”

Gundy said the Cowboys will rely on Shettron should Stribling not play.

For Shettron, that’s a plan that brings a smile to his face. He came to OSU after initially committing to OU while at Edmond Santa Fe High School to be the next star receiver.

And a larger role so suddenly is something he feels prepared to handle.

“I’m fully confident in my abilities and what I can do for this team,” Shettron said.

Edmond Santa Fe football player Talyn Shettron poses for a photo at Edmond Santa Fe High School, Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

Why shouldn’t he be?

Shettron grew into a star in high school alongside his adopted brother Tabry, now a tight end for the Cowboys.

Talyn was an Under Armour All-American. As a junior, he was on The Oklahoman’s All-State first team. He was a four-star recruit considered the No. 2 prospect in the state.

So, he arrived in January 2022 with a ton of hype.

He quickly turned heads but then the ankle injury cut short his spring finale. After getting healthy enough to return to fall camp in August, he was a hot topic at times. But his hamstring balked.

Shettron played in four games — Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Texas, Kansas State and the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Wisconsin — and even caught a touchdown pass in his debut. But he never quite felt himself both due to the hamstring and the lingering effects of his ankle surgery.

But he was able to discover more about himself. He came to the realization that he won’t quit.

“No matter what happens, I’m just gonna keep fighting, keep going,” Shettron said.

He worked tirelessly to not get down as he recovered and missed games. He had never been injured before, so everything was new.

Sep 9, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Talyn Shettron (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

He leaned on his family, teammates and faith. But even then he was still tested.

In a spring practice, he suffered the collarbone break.

“I just was feeling good from my ankle,” Shettron said. “Then a couple days later I shattered my collarbone.”

It was a result that could have been devastating.

Instead, Shettron underwent another surgery. He recovered.

Now feeling good, he’s making an impact on the field. He’s caught exactly one pass in each game.

He’s had other opportunities. He even took the blame for Alan Bowman’s interception last weekend.

But that’s all part of the growth. At least Shettron is healthy and on the field.

“I can’t let the moment be too big,” Shettron said. “Just go out there and play football like I’ve done for years.”

OSU vs. Iowa State

KICKOFF: 3 p.m. Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa (FS1)

