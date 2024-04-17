'I'm feeling confident' - Carlos

[BBC]

Aston Villa defender Diego Carlos says he is "stronger" mentally and physically after overcoming serious injury in 2022.

Carlos was voted player of the match in Villa's 2-0 win at Arsenal on Sunday, his 32nd appearance of the season.

Shortly after signing for Villa, Carlos ruptured his Achilles tendon, an injury which saw him only able to play three games in his debut campaign.

But after starring on Sunday, he said: “It’s my second time as Player of the Match and I’m very happy because I work hard every day.

“I’m very happy with this moment because I had a big problem last season. Now, I have a good sensation with my body and I’m feeling confident.

“I came back stronger in my head and in my body. I’m very happy with everything.”