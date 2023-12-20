I'm Eli Sisson: This is why I signed with Liberty football

The Commercial Appeal asked Collierville senior Eli Sisson to say in his own words why he chose Liberty.

Here is what Sisson wrote to The Commercial Appeal:

I decided to sign to Liberty University because I could see myself becoming great there. The coaching staff was by far some of the friendliest people I met throughout my decision process and that was extremely important for me and my family.

I wanted to find the right people that I would spend the next four years with. The school, along with the coaching staff made my decision extremely easy. They made me feel wanted and that is what every high school player wants from a school.

Liberty's tight end Coach, Cody Ladutko, reminded me of my current tight end coach, Daniel Montiel. Coach Montiel and I are very close, and he pushed me further than I ever thought I could become as a football player. I knew if I found an environment like the one Coach Montiel created I could continue to become a great football player.

I believe I found that at Liberty. They have had a great season this year and are playing Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl. I am excited to be a part of what Coach (Jamey) Chadwell and his coaching staff are creating at Liberty.

