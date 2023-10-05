'I'm a dog': Lake Region football's Dawon Reid won't let height stand in his way

It's pretty normal for Lake Region football player Dawon Reid to catch a ball off an out route and recover a fumble in the same game.

This is what the burly (5-11, 225 pounds) tight end and linebacker did last game vs. Auburndale last Friday at home. He was making these types of plays all season last year, and that earned him all-state and The Ledger's all-county honors on both offense and defense.

This year, he has accumulated 29 receptions for 189 yards and a touchdown. On defense he has accounted for 30 tackles, one tackle for loss and one pick-six.

"It feels good. I feel like we have most of our players down (and) a lot of them are not healthy, so when it's time for me to block, tackle or get the ball, I got to do it to the best of my ability and have an impact on the team," Reid said.

Reid's mentality of doing whatever he can to impact the game comes from college coaches and scouts questioning his height. But Reid has been arduously working on his craft to prove the naysayers wrong, and he certainly doesn't think that his height will be a liability on the field.

"I don't look at it like that. If a college coach gives their tight end the ball, in my opinion I feel like I can do everything that they do," Reid said. "...I try to make the best of my abilities to prove people, coaches, everybody wrong. I'm a dog. I do it all."

But that wasn't always the case. Leading up to his sophomore year — he transferred from Winter Haven that year due to a playing time opportunity — Reid was primarily a defensive player, though he did play some fullback. And it wasn't until a 7-on-7 over the summer that proved to head coach Ryan Mills that he could play offense.

As the years went on, however, he started hearing from different college coaches that his height may be an issue. But Reid is on a mission that his height isn't an issue.

"I try to get through their head: To me, height doesn't matter. I can do everything correctly that a tight end can do," Reid said.

Reid may not have the prototypical size, but he makes up for it when he catches the ball, as it takes more than one person to bring him down. He'll bounce off defenders like pins off a bowling ball. He's also a good route runner and has solid hands.

Reid said he takes notes on Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

His detailed notetaking and work ethic has led to an offer from NAIA's Florida State Coastal, though he wants even more offers. And Lake Region's head coach thinks he can get there with his abilities.

"He is one of the rocks in this program since I've been the head coach here," Mills said. "He is a leader on and off the field. He is loyal to the program and his teammates, and it shows in his play. (He's) a 3.6 (GPA) student and if he was 2-3 inches taller, he would have multiple offers. He fits what we want to do on offense as a tight end but is versatile enough to be split out and show his athletic ability. Defensively he has a nose for the ball."

Lake Region (2-3) will take on Winter Haven (2-3) 7:30 p.m. at home.

