I'm DJ Allen: This is why I signed with Purdue football

The Commercial Appeal asked Germantown senior DJ Allen to say in his own words why he chose Purdue.

Here is what Allen wrote to The Commercial Appeal:

I am thrilled to have the opportunity to share why I made the decision to sign with Purdue University. From the moment I set foot on campus, I was welcomed with open arms by the coaching staff, players, and the entire Purdue community. The family atmosphere and the genuine support for student-athletes at Purdue truly resonated with me, and I knew it was the right place for me to continue my academic and athletic journey.

Purdue's strong emphasis on both academic and athletic excellence was a major factor in my decision. The university's renowned engineering program and the commitment to developing student-athletes on and off the field align perfectly with my goals and aspirations.

More: Why Aidan Glover signed with Missouri and why he paid tribute to Dion Stutts

More: I'm Isaiah Cobbs: This is why I signed with Washington State football

Additionally, the rich football tradition at Purdue and the opportunity to be a part of a program on the rise were incredibly appealing. I am eager to contribute to the Boilermakers' continued success and be a part of something special.

In conclusion, I am confident that Purdue University is the ideal place for me to grow as a student, an athlete, and as a person. I am grateful for the opportunity to represent this esteemed institution and am excited for the journey ahead.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Purdue football: DJ Allen writes why he chose the Boilermakers