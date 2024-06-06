'I'm determined to succeed and take our club forward' - new boss Gray

David Gray is determined to deliver success for Hibs and says it is a "true honour" to be appointed head coach of "this great football club".

Gray, skipper and scorer of the winning goal in the 2016 final as Hibs ended a 114-year wait for Scottish Cup glory, replaces Nick Montgomery to become the club’s sixth manager in just four-and-a-half years.

The 36-year-old Edinburgh native is tasked with reviving the team’s fortunes after last season’s disappointing eighth-place finish.

"It is a real privilege for me to become the head coach of this great football club," said Gray.

"Everyone knows how much Hibs means to me. It is a massive club with a phenomenal fanbase that I know very well – so to be given this opportunity is a true honour.

"From being here as a player and a coach for over 10 years, I know what a successful Hibs team looks like and I am determined to succeed and take our club forward."