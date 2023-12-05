I'm a Celebrity's Nella Rose pulls out of Lorraine appearance

ITV/Shutterstock

Nella Rose has pulled out of a scheduled Lorraine appearance following her exit from I'm a Celebrity.

The YouTuber became the second contestant to be voted out of the jungle after Frankie Dettori, whilst their campmates Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears had previously left the show on medical grounds.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain this morning (December 5), Lorraine Kelly announced Nella wouldn't be giving an interview on her show.

"She was gonna join us this morning but she's decided not to give any interviews today, but we may catch up with her later," the host said, adding it was "a shame". Lorraine also claimed Nella was "not talking to anybody this morning".

Nella left the Australian jungle after 17 days, with her stint on the show including a confrontation with Nigel Farage over cultural appropriation.

Despite her short time on I'm a Celeb, the YouTuber has attracted negative comments from audience members. Over the weekend, I'm a Celebrity apologised for having "accidentally" liked a viewer's comment targeting Nella, explaining it had been unintentional.



"Yesterday we accidentally liked a comment on Instagram while scrolling down through viewer comments," the statement released on X/Twitter began.

"The post in question contained unacceptable language about one of our campmates and we apologise for the mistake made and any offence caused," it continued.

"We seek to champion all our campmates and would always urge our audience to be kind when commenting on social media."

Meanwhile, the show has confirmed when it will air its final episode, where one of the eight remaining campmates will be crowned Queen or King of the Jungle, on December 10.

I'm a Celebrity… airs on ITV1 and ITVX.







