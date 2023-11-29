I'm a Celebrity's Jamie Lynn Spears has left the show

ITV

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star Jamie Lynn Spears has quit the show.

An ITV spokesperson confirmed the US actress's exit citing medical reasons.

"Jamie Lynn Spears has left I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds," read an official statement. "She's been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities."

Viewers will see Spears in her last appearance on the show during Wednesday night's (November 29) episode.

Her fellow campmates have been made aware that Jamie Lynn will not be returning to camp for the remainder of the show.

More to follow.

I'm a Celebrity… airs on ITV1 and ITVX.





