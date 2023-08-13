I'm a Celebrity winner Jill Scott says which Lioness wants to do the show next

I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here winner Jill Scott has opened up about which Lioness stars would be up for heading into the jungle for future seasons.

Scott w0n the season in 2022 after winning the Euros with the England football team. Her former teammates are currently in the semi-finals of this year's Women's World Cup, where they will play co-hosts Australia.

In an interview with Reign podcast, Scott explained which of those Lioness stars would be up for starring in a future edition of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.

“Beth England wants to do it. She really wants to do it. She would be good. I also think Georgia Stanway would be good in there – she would give her all. I’m putting those two forward," Scott said.

Scott then went on to discuss the mentality that is needed to survive in the jungle alongside campmates: "I never thought I’d be equipped to live in a jungle. But tapping into that sports mentality... I remember getting in there and I counted 11 of us. I was like, right, this is a team of 11, where have you heard that before?"

She continued: "This is my team, look after them. Our aim is not to get a medal, it’s to get food. If you can help in any way, do. Work hard, do the right things — that’s what sport teaches you."

Scott, who returned to a coffee shop job after winning the jungle, has joined A League of Their Own as a new team captain. A post from the show's Instagram account showed Scott posing next to a statue of her with the caption: "Your new blue team captain for @alotosky."

I'm a Celebrity… is tipped to return later this year on ITV1 and ITVX.

