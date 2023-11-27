I'm a Celebrity star Grace Dent has left the show

ITV

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here contestant Grace Dent has left the show.

It's been confirmed ahead of tonight's (November 27) episode that the food critic has left the jungle on medical grounds.

"Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds. She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike," a spokesperson said of her departure.

Dent had been set to take part in the 'Down the Tubes' Bushtucker Trial alongside This Morning presenter Josie Gibson during tonight's show.

Digital Spy understands that EastEnders star Danielle Harold received the third-highest number of votes and will now join Josie to compete in the Trial instead.

More to follow.

