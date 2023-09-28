I'm a Celebrity star Babatúndé Aléshé welcomes second child with wife

Jeff Spicer - Getty Images

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! star Babatúndé Aléshé has welcomed his second child with wife Leonie.

The comedian appeared on the 22nd series of the ITV show last year, eventually finishing in 7th place following his stint in the Australian jungle.

The star posted on Instagram Stories to reveal that Leonie had given birth to a baby girl, with Babatúndé writing a note to thank followers for their messages.

“Just wanted to say a big thank you to everyone for your lovely messages and for understanding my decision to reschedule my tour dates,” he wrote. “My newborn daughter is well and my wife is resting. #FamilyFirst”

The 22nd series of I’m a Celebrity was eventually won by Jill Scott, and the former professional footballer recently revealed that one of her teammates would like to take part in the show.

“Beth England wants to do it. She really wants to do it. She would be good. I also think Georgia Stanway would be good in there – she would give her all. I’m putting those two forward,” she said, before recalling her own time in the jungle.

“I never thought I’d be equipped to live in a jungle. But tapping into that sports mentality... I remember getting in there and I counted 11 of us. I was like, right, this is a team of 11, where have you heard that before?

“This is my team, look after them. Our aim is not to get a medal, it’s to get food. If you can help in any way, do. Work hard, do the right things — that’s what sport teaches you.”

I'm a Celebrity… is tipped to return later this year on ITV1 and ITVX.

