I'm a Celebrity, day 8 review: Some value under water but ITV may be reconsidering its cash splash

Star man: Sam Thompson - ITV/Shutterstock

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! reached the end of its first week with an episode that played out like a greatest hits of the season so far – but with a few misses chucked in for good measure. There was an underwater trial in which YouTuber Nella Rose looked distressed and reality star Sam Thompson refused to stop talking. Nigel Farage and Fred Sirieix rowed about Brexit. Other contestants shrank into the background, as bland as Ant and Dec’s banter.

I’m A Celeb 2023 is rumoured to have shattered the cash ceiling, with Farage reportedly receiving a record £1.5 million for his time in the jungle. Is ITV getting good value out of the campmates, however? Ratings have slid steadily – by more than a million from Monday through to Saturday.

This latest instalment epitomised the season’s highs and lows. Rose and reality star Sam were good value for their underwater Bushtucker. It involved answering questions about Spongebob Squarepants while truffling for gold stars and avoiding being snipped by lobsters.

In deep water: Nella Rose - ITV/Shutterstock

There was some fun in seeing the gung-ho Sam become gung-no as the lobsters investigated his nose. But Rose looked genuinely upset as she counted down to the trial. It came as a relief to learn she would be exempt from Monday night’s Bushtucker on medical grounds (together with Farage and boxer Tony Bellew).

In a separate challenge, jockey Frankie Dettori and Hollyoaks veteran Nick Pickard mucked around with a milk float yet failed to bring home the hoped-for treat after their companions flubbed a follow-up Hollyoaks trivia question. They were disappointed. Viewers may have felt likewise as the episode chugged through the motions slightly.

It came alive just once – when Nigel and Fred butted heads about Brexit. Both were passionate. Nonetheless, it was a repeat of a row that unfolded earlier in the week. Did we need to hear it again?

Fishy business: Sam Thompson - ITV/Shutterstock

Drama was otherwise at a premium. It feels notable that Farage has declined to become the year’s pantomime villain. His antenna swivels into action whenever campfire banter turns – as campfire banter inevitably does – to the European Court of Justice. Otherwise, he comes across as an understated middle-aged man – hardly the stuff of box office gold. ITV must wonder if that £1.5 million was wisely splurged. Nobody else is inclined to seize the spotlight – if anything campers such as journalist Grace Dent appear happiest left to their own devices.

She won’t be left alone for much longer, however. Dent was selected for Monday’s trial and seemed genuinely distraught – which hardly makes for fantastic telly. She will be assisted by the up-for-it This Morning presenter Josie Gibson in a test that will involve clambering around in suspended capsules. After a week in the jungle murk, they will have a chance to soar. I’m A Celebrity, however, remains earthbound and mired in the gloom.