I'm a Celebrity airs aftermath of Grace Dent's exit

I’m a Celebrity has aired the aftermath of Grace Dent’s exit from the jungle, with the star leaving a note for her campmates.

It was announced earlier today (November 27) that the food critic would exit the reality series on medical grounds, with an ITV spokesperson saying she would be missed by "campmates and viewers alike".

The news was relayed to her co-stars in tonight’s episode, with Nick Pickard reading out a note to the remaining campmates.

"My dear campmates, I'm so sorry to let you down," read the note. "I have left the camp for medical reasons – my heart is broken.

"I have loved and enjoyed getting to know you all. You’ve held me up and it's been a pleasure being your friend through this experience. Leaving you all at this stage will be one of the saddest things in my life. I love you all. Your friend, Miss Grace Dent."

The campmates all revealed that they would miss Grace, with Marvin Humes and Fred Sirieix both remarking that she hadn't let anybody down. Sam Thompson, who was made leader of the camp, later dedicated the group's dinner to Grace.

Grace's absence was felt immediately, with Danielle Harold replacing the star in the latest trial alongside Josie Gibson. The challenge required the pair to perform a simple-ish game of throw and catch, albeit as they were suspended on a platform in mid-air.

Naturally, some surprises were thrown into the mix, with critters being poured into the boxes as they attempted to unlock little doors. The pair eventually secured 10 stars from a possible 12, with their reward being a rather large Ostrich egg for dinner.

I'm a Celebrity… airs on ITV1 and ITVX.

