I'm Already Buying Christmas Gifts in August Because These Gorgeous Recipe Tins Are Too Good to Miss

I wouldn't describe myself as one of those people who starts thinking about next year's holiday gifts as soon as New Year's Day rolls around. In fact, I'm lucky if I remember to buy presents by the time Black Friday arrives, and I've been known to hurry into a store mere hours before someone's Christmas party. But this year may finally be the year that habit changes.

I've already started collecting Christmas gifts a little early this year (it helps when dreamy kitchen items are on a major summer sale), and now I've found yet another product that I can't wait to wrap up for my aesthetically-minded, kitchen-loving friends.

These truly adorable Rifle Paper Company recipe tins (buy it: $34, Rifle Paper Company) are the perfect pop of color in any kitchen. With four floral, colorful patterns to choose from, it's easy to find the right fit for any pal, co-worker or family member. They'd also be perfect for gift exchanges with your book club or happy hour friends—everyone gets a matching gift in a pattern to suit their style!

Each recipe tin has a simple gold finish on the interior, which matches the gold-framed label on the front, and comes with a set of 12 dividers that separate the recipes into different meals or dishes, like appetizers, breakfasts, desserts and more. The tins also come with a pack of these simple, elegant recipe cards (buy it: $10, Rifle Paper Company) that will match any tin you choose.

Plus, you can buy an extra set of simple, matching recipe cards that specifically match the tin you picked out—like this cute citrus floral-printed set (buy it: $10, Rifle Paper Company)—so the gift recipient can keep adding to their recipe collection. Or you could fill out a few with your own beloved family recipes to help them get started.

If you want to go all-out, you could stick with Rifle Paper's dreamy garden party blue theme and pick up a pretty dish towel (buy it: $18, Rifle Paper Company) to go along with your gift. And if you, like me, are already looking to pick out some other gifts for your foodie friends, look no further than our EatingWell holiday gift guide—we've got you covered.