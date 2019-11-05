'I'm a big fan' - Tom Brady sought out Lamar Jackson pregame to offer praise

Tom Brady, left, told Lamar Jackson he's a big fan of the young quarterback's play. (Mark Goldman/Getty Images)

Tom Brady has seen a lot in 20 years as an NFL quarterback.

And he likes what he’s seeing from the Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Inside the NFL,” the weekly show on Showtime, released a short clip from Tuesday night’s show on Twitter, and it shows Brady seeking out Jackson as the New England Patriots and Ravens warmed up for their Sunday night game.

As they shook hands and embraced, Brady can be heard saying, “Good luck to you, bro. You’re doing some great stuff.”

“Appreciate it,” Jackson says.

As Brady is backing away he points at the second-year standout and says, “Big fan.”

It’s pretty high praise from Brady, and Jackson certainly lived up to the admiration, leading the Ravens to a win and handing the Patriots their first loss of the season.

The two embraced again at midfield after Baltimore’s win, with Brady congratulating Jackson and Jackson calling the 42-year-old “GOAT.”





Story continues

Game recognizes game.



This interaction between @tombrady and @lj_era8 after Sunday night's Baltimore Ravens victory shows the kind of people they both are.



(🎥 @nbcscameraguys / @nbcsboston) pic.twitter.com/J9DXbbGctb — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 4, 2019

More from Yahoo Sports: