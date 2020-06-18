Ilya Kovalchuk starts boxing to prepare for NHL playoff and the Penguins

We're just a few weeks away from the start of NHL training camp, set to begin on July 10th but it looks like Capitals third-line winger Ilya Kovalchuk is getting a head start. He posted this video of him on Instagram violently throwing hands, looking like the league's fiercest enforcer.

The video drew plenty of attention from around the league and even Kovy's teammates. Alex Ovechkin commented on the post in Russian saying "bro what are you preparing for????"

Kovalchuk responded saying "Playoffs bro))" followed with a penguin emoji.

Kovalchuk isn't known for being a big fighter, but he has dropped the gloves a handful of times in his career (and has certainly never liked the Penguins).

So let this be a warning for teams in the upcoming NHL playoff, you don't want to catch these hands.

