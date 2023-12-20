Illness lands Brian Burns, 4 other Panthers on Wednesday’s injury report
Holiday season can sometimes turn into sick season. And unfortunately for the Carolina Panthers, cheer isn’t the only thing spreading around this week.
Five players were listed on the initial Week 16 injury report due to an illness. That bunch is headlined by outside linebackers Brian Burns, Yetur Gross-Matos and Marquis Haynes Sr.—all of whom sat out on Wednesday.
Also down with the sickness were tight end Tommy Tremble and safety Xavier Woods, who had been listed as limited participants. Woods is fresh off recording his team-leading second interception in this past Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Here is the full injury report from this afternoon:
Injury
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game status
OLB Brian Burns
Illness
DNP
OLB Yetur Gross-Matos
Knee
DNP
OLB Marquis Haynes Sr.
Illness/back
DNP
OT Taylor Moton
Knee/rest
DNP
CB Troy Hill
Rest
DNP
WR Adam Thielen
Rest
Limited
TE Tommy Tremble
Illness
Limited
S Sam Franklin Jr.
Quadriceps
Limited
OT David Sharpe
Illness
Limited
TE Ian Thomas
Ankle
Limited
S Xavier Woods
Illness
Limited
OLB Claudin Cherelus
Knee
Limited
TE Stephen Sullivan
Shoulder
Full