Illness lands Brian Burns, 4 other Panthers on Wednesday’s injury report

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read

Holiday season can sometimes turn into sick season. And unfortunately for the Carolina Panthers, cheer isn’t the only thing spreading around this week.

Five players were listed on the initial Week 16 injury report due to an illness. That bunch is headlined by outside linebackers Brian Burns, Yetur Gross-Matos and Marquis Haynes Sr.—all of whom sat out on Wednesday.

Also down with the sickness were tight end Tommy Tremble and safety Xavier Woods, who had been listed as limited participants. Woods is fresh off recording his team-leading second interception in this past Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Here is the full injury report from this afternoon:

Injury

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game status

OLB Brian Burns

Illness

DNP

OLB Yetur Gross-Matos

Knee

DNP

OLB Marquis Haynes Sr.

Illness/back

DNP

OT Taylor Moton

Knee/rest

DNP

CB Troy Hill

Rest

DNP

WR Adam Thielen

Rest

Limited

TE Tommy Tremble

Illness

Limited

S Sam Franklin Jr.

Quadriceps

Limited

OT David Sharpe

Illness

Limited

TE Ian Thomas

Ankle

Limited

S Xavier Woods

Illness

Limited

OLB Claudin Cherelus

Knee

Limited

TE Stephen Sullivan

Shoulder

Full

