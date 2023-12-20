Illness lands Brian Burns, 4 other Panthers on Wednesday’s injury report

Holiday season can sometimes turn into sick season. And unfortunately for the Carolina Panthers, cheer isn’t the only thing spreading around this week.

Five players were listed on the initial Week 16 injury report due to an illness. That bunch is headlined by outside linebackers Brian Burns, Yetur Gross-Matos and Marquis Haynes Sr.—all of whom sat out on Wednesday.

Also down with the sickness were tight end Tommy Tremble and safety Xavier Woods, who had been listed as limited participants. Woods is fresh off recording his team-leading second interception in this past Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Here is the full injury report from this afternoon:

Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game status OLB Brian Burns Illness DNP OLB Yetur Gross-Matos Knee DNP OLB Marquis Haynes Sr. Illness/back DNP OT Taylor Moton Knee/rest DNP CB Troy Hill Rest DNP WR Adam Thielen Rest Limited TE Tommy Tremble Illness Limited S Sam Franklin Jr. Quadriceps Limited OT David Sharpe Illness Limited TE Ian Thomas Ankle Limited S Xavier Woods Illness Limited OLB Claudin Cherelus Knee Limited TE Stephen Sullivan Shoulder Full

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire