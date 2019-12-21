Illness knocks Josh Barnett out of Bellator 235; Toby Misech wins makeshift main event

Josh Barnett - Bellator 235 weigh-in

Josh Barnett's promotional debut will have to wait after his Bellator 235 headlining bout with Ronny Markes was nixed on the day of the fight.

"Today was a travesty and you won't find anyone any more disappointed than me on being unable to getting out there and fight," Barnett said in a video message after he was scratched from the fight card.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Barnett did everything within the allowed rules to try and make it to the cage, but Hawaii State Boxing Commission officials would not allow him to fight after he fell severely ill overnight on Thursday.

"I woke up in the middle of the night with chills and fevers and aches and pains. My kidneys feel like someone's been hitting them for 12 rounds. I got two liters of fluid put in me. I've taken every allowable medication to try and get me up to snuff to be able to get to the cage," he explained.

"Not only is this embarrassing for me, it's like some sort of weird nightmare."

With the main event cancelled at the last minute, Bellator officials move Erik Perez vs. Toby Misech into the headlining slot. Misech made the most of the moment and spoiled UFC veteran Perez's Bellator debut with a blistering first-minute knockout.

Almost as soon as the fight started, it was over. Misech landed a left hand that rocked Perez and followed with another that forced the referee to call a halt to the bout just 54 seconds into the fight.

It was an exciting finish to a disappointing night after Barnett vs. Markes was yanked from the event.

https://twitter.com/BellatorMMA/status/1208260636360077312?s=20

TRENDING > Kamaru Usman: I’m more American than Colby Covington

Bellator 235: Salute the Troops official results

Main Card:

Story continues

Josh Barnett (35-8) vs. Ronny Markes (19-7) was cancelled by the Hawaii State Boxing Commission deeming Barnett unable to compete tonight due to severe illness

Toby Misech (12-7) defeated Erik Perez (19-7) via KO (punches) at 0:54 of round one

Alejandra Lara (9-3) defeated Veta Artega (5-3) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Tywan Claxton (6-1) defeated Braydon Akeo (3-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Joey Davis (7-0) defeated Chris Cisneros (19-11) via TKO (punches) at 3:55 of round one

Preliminary Card: