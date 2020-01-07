Illness keeps Stefon Diggs out of Tuesday’s practice

The Vikings practiced without one of their starting wide receivers on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports from the team’s facility, Stefon Diggs was not on the field during the open portion of the practice. Per those reports, an illness is the reason why Diggs was not participating.

Tuesday’s session was a light one for the Vikings. They’re expected to hold a more extensive practice on Wednesday as they continue preparing for Saturday’s game against the 49ers.

Cornerback Mackensie Alexander is having arthroscopic knee surgery and is also not practicing for the Vikings on Tuesday. He will not play against the 49ers, but there’s reportedly a chance he could play again if the Vikings advance this weekend.