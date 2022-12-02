Illness circulating Seahawks locker room ahead of Rams matchup

The Seattle Seahawks have a relatively light injury report heading into Week 13 against the Los Angeles Rams if you are only counting actual injuries. Numerous players, however, have been sidelined this week due to an undisclosed illness that appears to be circulating around the locker room.

On Thursday, eight Seahawks sat out practice due to illness:

Guard Damien Lewis

Running back Travis Homer (also listed with knee)

Defensive end Quinton Jefferson

Linebacker Jordyn Brooks

Safety Josh Jones

Running back Tony Jones Jr.

Defensive end Myles Adams

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin

Guard Phil Haynes and defensive tackle Al Woods had missed Wednesday’s session due to illness but both returned to full participation on Thursday.

The final injury report of the week will be released Friday after the walk-through so check back in the afternoon for the latest game-day designations.

