Illinois Zoo Celebrates Birth of Critically Endangered Antelope

A zoo in Illinois welcomed the birth of a critically endangered antelope calf on August 8.

The 15-pound male calf was the third addax calf to be born at Brookfield Zoo in just over a year

The species is at risk of becoming extinct, with estimates of there being possibly less than 100 of the critically endangered African antelope remaining in the wild, according to the Chicago Zoological Society.

This footage shows the young addax calf with his mother, four-year-old Ivy, at their outdoor habitat. Credit: Chicago Zoological Society – Brookfield Zoo via Storyful