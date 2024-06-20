Illinois Wrestling Training Center project on hold

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois Wrestling Training Center previously announced in Oct. 2022 won’t be getting a green light anytime soon. The project is on hold, according to Illini athletic director Josh Whitman, with construction costs and rising uncertainty surrounding college athletics to blame. Groundbreaking was supposed to be this spring.

Whitman shared the news during his annual media roundtable on Thursday morning, saying there is a $5 million shortcoming for the facility that was originally scheduled to open late next year. The total cost of the building located on the south lawn of State Farm Center was up to $15 million, a million more than when it was announced.

Private gifts of $10 million got the ball rolling for the 19,000 square foot facility that was scheduled to include a wrestling room with three mats, strength and conditioning and sports medicine facilities, team locker room, coaches’ locker room and offices, and a multipurpose meeting room. The ever changing college landscape, including schools paying athletes directly through revenue sharing, is altering how administrators are thinking about facility projects going forward.

“As we start to contemplate some of these new expenses and new opportunities for us to invest in our student-athletes, we need to determine whether that five or six million dollars was the right way to spend it and just until we have some clarity around what this is going to look like,” Whitman said. “How we’re going to pay for it? It felt like the prudent move to hit pause on that for the time being.”

