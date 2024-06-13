Illinois women’s basketball heading to Italy, Greece on foreign trip

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois women’s basketball team is traveling abroad this summer, with plans to visit Italy and Greece on head coach Shauna Green’s first foreign trip with the Illini. The team will travel Aug. 2-12, playing multiple games on their journey, while also sightseeing in Rome, Florence, and Naples in Italy, along with Athens and Glyfada in Greece.

“To get all of our team together and to go and compete against a couple teams for a couple games in Italy and Greece is a great opportunity, especially early on,” Green said. “You know we’re a veteran group but then we also have five newcomers so it’ll be good for us and then we get 10 extra practices in the summer which is going to be really good, just more time together.”

The program last went on a foreign trip in 2019 when they visited Australia. Teams are allowed to take trips of this nature every four years, with 10 additional practices allowed to prepare for their trip.

ILLINOIS WOMEN’S BASKETBALL FOREIGN TRIPS

2024 – Italy and Greece – August 2-12

2019 – Australia – August 6-17

2015 – France – August 10-20

2006 – Italy – May 22 – June 1

2001 – Russia, Latvia, and Lithuania – August 7-19

