Illinois vs. UConn: Predictions and odds for Elite Eight men's March Madness game

The UConn Huskies, top-seeded in the NCAA tournament, will face Illinois at TD Garden in the Elite Eight round as they seek back-to-back national championships.

UConn has shown why they are the top team in the March Madness tournament with a thrilling 82-52 win against San Diego State in the Sweet 16. Tristen Newton, who has been leading the Huskies this season in scoring, averaging 15.3 points per game, had an impressive performance with 17 points, seven rebounds, and four assists against San Diego State. Cam Spencer also played a crucial role in getting UConn to the Elite Eight, contributing 18 points and five rebounds in the Sweet 16 win.

No. 3 seed Illinois caused a major upset by defeating No. 2 seed Iowa State 72-68 in a Sweet 16 matchup. Terrence Shannon Jr. led the Fighting Illini with 29 points, while Coleman Hawkins contributed 12 points and six rebounds on Thursday night, sending Illinois to their first Elite Eight appearance since 2005.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 28: Cam Spencer #12 of the Connecticut Huskies celebrates against the San Diego State Aztecs during the second half in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at TD Garden on March 28, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Who is in the Elite 8? Latest March Madness bracket results and updates

Illinois vs. UConn predictions

Docs Sports: Illinois (+9)

Tony Sink writes: "The Illinois Fighting Illini (29-8) are hitting the road to TD Garden on Saturday where they will try to beat the UConn Huskies (34-3) in the Elite 8. Illinois opens as 9-point underdogs. The over/under is 156."

Peoria Journal Star: UConn 82, Illinois 75

Wes Huett writes: "Illinois beat Iowa State in a contrast of styles, able to have its playmakers execute down the stretch. UConn will be a much larger task for the Illini, who must hope to keep it close enough to give players like Terrence Shannon a chance to be playmakers in big spots. But the Huskies are not the Cyclones, and we think they have enough to outrun the Illini."

Winners and Whiners: Illinois +8.5

Paul Biagioli writes: "Illinois is 10th in KenPom, and they have the 2nd most efficient offense in the country. San Diego State was 64th in offensive efficiency, the Illini present a whole new challenge for the Huskies. Illinois has the size inside to hang with UConn, and taking the best perimeter scorer left in the Big Dance with 8.5 points is the right play."

ESPN: Huskies have a 76% chance to win

According to ESPN's Matchup Predictor, the UConn Huskies have a 76.1% chance to beat the Illinois Fighting Illini in the Elite Eight game.

Illinois vs. UConn: Odds, spread and lines for March Madness

The Huskies are favorites to defeat the Fighting Illini in Saturday's Elite Eight March Madness matchup, according to the BetMGM college basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds as of Friday.

Spread: UConn (-7.5)

Moneylines: UConn (-325); Illinois (+260)

Over/under: 156.5

How to watch Illinois vs. UConn: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Saturday, March 30 at 6:09 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Cable TV: TBS

Streaming: Paramount+

How to watch NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024

All games will be broadcast across CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

How to watch March Madness: Watch all tournament games with a subscription to fuboTV

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Illinois vs. UConn: Predictions, picks, odds for Elite Eight game