Illinois vs Rutgers prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Wednesday, February 16

Illinois vs Rutgers How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 16

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Jersey Mike’s Arena, Piscataway, NJ

How To Watch: BTH

Record: Illinois (18-6), Rutgers (15-9)

Illinois vs Rutgers Game Preview

Why Illinois Will Win

Okay, enough is enough.

Rutgers has had its fun, it got a few cookies, and now it’s time for the big, bad Illini to step in and do what it does by bludgeoning the other side on the boards.

It hasn’t always worked – Purdue was able to do whatever it wanted for stretches in the win last week – and there’s a big problem lately for Illinois on the road, but this team can take over at times on the boards, and there’s not much Rutgers should be able to do about it.

The Scarlet Knights aren’t going to do much form three, and it’s normally not a great shooting team from the field and on the line, but …

Why Rutgers Will Win

What the … ?

Rutgers has gone Steph Curry over the last few games, shooting close to 55% from the field in the wins over Michigan State, Ohio State, and Wisconsin.

It’s playing with extreme confidence, it’s getting to the free throw line and forcing the action, and it’s even been good enough from three at times to offset the other issues.

Illinois isn’t going to face any turnovers anti relies way too much on the outside shot and its ability to get the offensive rebound when it misses, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Seriously, Rutgers is playing really, really well.

It’s been more aggressive defensively lately and generating more easy points, it’s not getting blasted on the boards, and it’s been able to come up with enough defense to hold on.

Go against Rutgers right now at your own risk, but …

Illinois will win on the glass and from the outside. Yeah, the Scarlet Knights have been hot, but the Illini have a tough mix that should work – that includes being okay on the road.

Illinois vs Rutgers Prediction, Lines

Illinois 68, Rutgers 66

Line: Illinois -4.5, o/u: 133.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Presidents’ Day

1: Valentine’s Day

