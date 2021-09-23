Illinois vs Purdue prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Illinois vs Purdue How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Illinois (1-3), Purdue (2-1)

Illinois vs Purdue Game Preview

Why Illinois Will Win

So what does Illinois have to do to get into a positive groove?

The win over Nebraska was fun, but it’s been a rough stretch since then with three straight losses in three different ways. It’s not a coincidence, though, that the one win came on the biggest rushing day of the year.

It’s not like the Illini ripped through Nebraska – just 167 yards – but they were effective. Even with fewer than four yards per carry, the season-high 48 carries set the tone.

The Purdue run defense has been fine, but it gave up three touchdowns to Oregon State and got hit with a couple of big plays against the Irish. Illinois has to own the clock and the tempo – it has to grind for its groove.

Why Purdue Will Win

The passing game keeps on working.

The Boilermakers were able to throw for well over 300 yards in the first two games, and they almost got to 300 last week against the Irish. The two interceptions, though, turned fatal.

This might not be an even team overall, but the offense can beat Illinois at the game it needs to play. No, it’s not going to run, but it can control the clock and own the time of possession battle.

Illinois has no shot of winning if it doesn’t always have the ball. Purdue should be able to dink and dunk to its heart’s content on the Illini secondary.

What’s Going To Happen

Purdue can’t make mistakes. As long as it doesn’t turn the ball over and doesn’t hand Illinois a slew of easy scoring chances, it’ll be okay.

Illinois is last among the Big Ten teams in sacks allowed per game on one side and total defense on the other. It’ll keep this close, but Purdue won’t turn the ball over enough to lose this.

Illinois vs Purdue Prediction, Line

Purdue 34, Illinois 24

Line: Purdue -11, o/u: 53

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

