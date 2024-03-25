Illinois vs. Iowa State: Predictions, picks, odds for 2024 March Madness game

The first week of March Madness is over, and 16 teams remain after the first two rounds.

Two of those teams are the No. 3 Illinois Fighting Illini and No. 2 Iowa State Cyclones, who will face off in the Sweet Sixteen. The Illini took down No. 14 Morehead State in the first round and the No. 11 Duquesne Dukes in the second. The Cyclones took care of business against No. 15 South Dakota State and No. 7 Washington State in the first two rounds.

Illinois is making its first Sweet Sixteen appearance since its 2005 run that ended just short of a national title. Iowa State is in the Sweet Sixteen for the fourth time since 2014, though the Cyclones haven't advanced to the Elite Eight since 2000.

Here's everything to know about Thursday's Sweet Sixteen clash.

March Madness: Winners and losers from Saturday: Kansas exits early, NC State keeps winning

Illinois vs. Iowa State predictions

Peoria Journal Star: Illinois 79, Iowa State 76

Wes Huett writes, "Iowa State certainly has performed better against top-tier teams (two wins over Houston especially), but Illinois has the playmakers who we think will rise to the occasion."

Bleacher Nation: Iowa State 74, Illinois 73

Luis Escalante writes, "Iowa State’s 99.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 71st in college basketball, and the 80.7 points it allows per 100 possessions rank second in college basketball."

ESPN: Iowa State has the edge to move on to Elite Eight

ESPN Analytics give the Cyclones a 58.4% chance to win their Sweet 16 matchup on Thursday. The same model leaves Illinois with a 41.6% chance to win.

College basketball news: Michigan hiring Florida Atlantic coach Dusty May as next men's basketball coach

Illinois vs. Iowa State: Odds, spread and lines for March Madness

Iowa State are favorites to defeat Illinois in Thursday's March Madness matchup, according to the BetMGM college basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds as of Monday.

Spread: Iowa State (-1.5)

Moneyline: Iowa State (-135); Illinois (+110)

Over/under: 146.5

How to watch Illinois vs. Iowa State: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Thursday, March 28

Time: 10:09 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Cable TV: TBS/truTV

Streaming: Paramount+

How to watch NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024

All games will be broadcast across CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

How to watch March Madness: Watch all tournament games with a subscription to fuboTV

Printable March Madness bracket

You can find a printable bracket for the men's tournament here.

A women's tournament printable bracket is available here.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Illinois vs. Iowa State: Predictions, picks, odds