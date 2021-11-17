Illinois vs Iowa prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

Illinois vs Iowa How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Illinois (4-6), Iowa (8-2)

Illinois vs Iowa Game Preview

Why Illinois Will Win

Iowa might have changed around its quarterback situation, and the passing game improved, but it’s not like the offense is about to crank up 500 yards and 45 points.

The Hawkeyes need takeaways to win. The offense continues to be the worst in the Big Ten – averaging fewer than 300 yards per game – as it relies on the defense to hold up and keep things close.

Illinois doesn’t turn the ball over. It leads the Big Ten and is among the best in the nation in turnovers, giving away just eight so far. The team has a way of keeping games low scoring, it controls the tempo, and it’s playing a team that fits its style perfectly.

Why Iowa Will Win

Head coach Bret Bielema is out in the COVID protocol, but even if he was on the sidelines there would be a big issue.

Illinois has to run well to win, and it’s not going to run well in this.

Wisconsin is crushing everyone lately with its ground attack – it ran for 166 yards against the Hawkeyes. The run D had its worst game of the season in last week’s win over Minnesota – it gave up 189 yards.

Illinois rancor over 300 yards in the wins over Charlotte and Penn State, and ran for 185 yards in the victory over Minnesota – the team’s three top rushing performances of the year.

Iowa gives up just over 100 rushing yards per game.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s an interesting situation for both teams.

Story continues

Iowa is still in the Big Ten title chase, but it has to win this week, take out Nebraska, and hope for Wisconsin to biff at some point.

Illinois can get bowl eligible if it wins this week and beats Northwestern to close. OR, it can get there by winning one of the last two games and hoping for there not enough teams to be bowl eligible – Illinois would be near the top of the list of 5-7 teams with a great Graduation Success Rate, but that’s for another day.

Alex Padilla has added some semblance of a passing game for Iowa, the run defense will hold up, and 9-2 is 9-2 – don’t worry about how the sausage is made.

Illinois vs Iowa Prediction, Lines

Iowa 23, Illinois 13

Line: Iowa -12, o/u: 38.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: Tummyache Soak

1: Adele 30

