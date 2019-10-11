Illinois unveils statue of Dick Butkus next to Memorial Stadium

Illinois’ statue of legendary linebacker Dick Butkus was unveiled on Friday ahead of the Illini’s game against Michigan.

Butkus, 76, played at the school from 1961-1964 before he embarked on a Hall of Fame career with the Chicago Bears. Butkus was so good at Illinois that he finished sixth in the Heisman voting in 1963 and third in 1964.

The Dick Butkus statue is epic. pic.twitter.com/j4gJoiXk9R — Isaac Trotter (@isaac_trotter2) October 11, 2019

The Dick Butkus Statue has been officially unveiled!



A huge 'Thank You' to Matt and Sara Joyce for making this day possible! #Illini | #JoinTheFight pic.twitter.com/XhxSADdxfn — Illinois I FUND (@IlliniIFUND) October 11, 2019

“It’s a humbling deal,” Butkus said before he then deadpanned. “What the hell can you say? It’s usually for dead people. It’s pretty nice.”

Butkus said that part of the process for the statue included requests like if he had his shoulder pads from his days at Illinois so that the statue could be as accurate as possible with its dimensions.

“I wore my Illinois helmet for the first year or two with the Bears and I wore those shoulder pads, which Paul Shady here, the equipment guy designed,” Butkus said. “And I wore them until they literally rotted the first four years with the Bears. Naturally I didn’t have any of that stuff left over.”

Butkus’ statue joins a statue of Red Grange on the other side of Memorial Stadium at Illinois. They’re the only two Illinois players to have statues outside the stadium.

"Perhaps no football program in the country can claim two more iconic players than Red Grange and Dick Butkus," Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said in a September statement. "Thus, it is only fitting that statues of these two incredible Fighting Illini frame the west and east sides of the stadium where they played. We are so excited to unveil the Butkus statue, a beautiful piece of art that will stand forever as a testament to the player Dick was the man he remains today.”

