Illinois with tremendous social-media shot at Nebraska after routing Cornhuskers

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Scott Frost wanted there to be a Nebraska football season and after the Cornhuskers fell to 1-4 with a 41-23 walloping by Illinois on Saturday, the Fighting Illini’s social-media team reminded him.

Classic Twitter trash-talk.

The Cornhuskers fell to 1-3 with the 18-point defeat. Illinois also reminded Nebraska its big wins over the school aren’t frequent.

This came after the indignity of one of the worst fake punts you will witness on fourth-and-8 somehow turning into an Illinois first down in the third quarter.

