Illinois with tremendous social-media shot at Nebraska after routing Cornhuskers
Scott Frost wanted there to be a Nebraska football season and after the Cornhuskers fell to 1-4 with a 41-23 walloping by Illinois on Saturday, the Fighting Illini’s social-media team reminded him.
Good game Nebraska. Thanks for bringing back B1G football.
— Illinois Athletics (@IlliniAthletics) November 21, 2020
Classic Twitter trash-talk.
The Cornhuskers fell to 1-3 with the 18-point defeat. Illinois also reminded Nebraska its big wins over the school aren’t frequent.
Big wins in Lincoln –
1924 with Red Grange, 2020 with Lovie Smith #Illini pic.twitter.com/cAP6qg5MUN
— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) November 21, 2020
This came after the indignity of one of the worst fake punts you will witness on fourth-and-8 somehow turning into an Illinois first down in the third quarter.
For. The. Brand. #Illini | @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/TjSVesVc6P
— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) November 21, 2020
FAKE PUNT! FAKE PUNT!
Run, Blake, Run! pic.twitter.com/HLBkt4NRPt
— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) November 21, 2020